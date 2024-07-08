ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to stop diarrhoea in dogs

Anna Ajayi

Diarrhoea in dogs can be a concerning issue for pet owners.

How to stop dog diarrhoea [SouthWiltonVeterinarian]
How to stop dog diarrhoea [SouthWiltonVeterinarian]

Dogs can experience diarrhoea for various reasons, ranging from mild dietary indiscretions to more serious health conditions.

Recommended articles

Knowing how to manage and treat diarrhoea at home can prevent unnecessary discomfort and potential complications.

Diarrhoea in dogs can be caused by several factors, including:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Dietary indiscretions: Eating garbage, spoiled food, or non-food items.
  • Sudden dietary changes: Switching dog food brands or introducing new treats.
  • Food intolerance or allergies: Reactions to certain ingredients.
  • Infections: Bacterial, viral, or parasitic infections.
  • Medications: Some antibiotics can cause digestive upset.
  • Stress or anxiety: Changes in routine, travel, or boarding.
  • Underlying health conditions: Liver disease, kidney disease, pancreatitis, or inflammatory bowel disease​.
Diarrhoea in dogs can be caused by several factors [Pinterest]
Diarrhoea in dogs can be caused by several factors [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Here are some steps to take to help your dog recover quickly and safely:

ADVERTISEMENT

For adult dogs, fasting for 12 to 24 hours can help the digestive system reset. During this time, make sure your dog has access to plenty of fresh water to prevent dehydration. Fasting is not recommended for puppies, small breeds, or dogs with health issues without consulting a veterinarian first​.

Keep your dog hydrated during this time. Offer small amounts of water frequently.

Keep your dog hydrated [PorchPotty]
Keep your dog hydrated [PorchPotty] Pulse Nigeria

You can also give rice water or an unflavored electrolyte solution. To make rice water, boil one cup of white rice in four cups of water until the water becomes milky. Let it cool and offer it to your dog in small amounts​.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the fasting period, introduce a bland diet. Common options include:

  • Plain-boiled chicken or turkey (boneless and skinless) with white rice.
  • Plain, boiled potatoes without skin.
  • Plain, low-fat cottage cheese​.
  • Canned pumpkin (plain, not spiced) to add fibre and soothe the stomach.
Canned pumpkin could help [FoodNetwork]
Canned pumpkin could help [FoodNetwork] Pulse Nigeria

Feed small portions several times a day and gradually increase the amount as your dog’s stool starts to firm up. Continue this diet for a few days before slowly reintroducing their regular food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pumpkin is high in fibre and can help regulate your dog's digestive system. For small to medium dogs, feed 1-3 teaspoons, and for larger dogs, offer 1-3 tablespoons of canned pumpkin.

Probiotics can help restore the balance of good bacteria in your dog's gut.

ADVERTISEMENT
Probiotics can helo your dog feel better [PetHelpful]
Probiotics can helo your dog feel better [PetHelpful] Pulse Nigeria

Products like Purina Fortiflora are specifically designed for dogs and can be very effective.

In some cases, your vet may recommend over-the-counter medications like kaolin-pectin, which help absorb toxins and soothe the intestinal lining. Always consult your vet before giving any medication.

ADVERTISEMENT

While mild diarrhoea can often be managed at home, certain symptoms require veterinary attention:

  • Persistent diarrhoea lasting more than 48 hours.
  • Blood in the stool or black, tarry stools.
  • Vomiting along with diarrhoea.
  • Signs of dehydration (dry gums, sunken eyes).
  • Lethargy or significant behavioural changes.
Take your dog to the vet if diarrhoes persists [ASPCAPetInsurance]
Take your dog to the vet if diarrhoes persists [ASPCAPetInsurance] Pulse Nigeria

Diarrhoea in dogs can be distressing, but with proper care and attention, most cases can be resolved quickly. Always monitor your dog's symptoms closely and consult your veterinarian if you have any concerns.

ALSO READ: These 5 frustrated dog breeds are unhappy with their owners

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here’s how binge-watching affects your health

Here’s how binge-watching affects your health

5 foods from around the world made with blood

5 foods from around the world made with blood

Say Goodbye to Bad Breath with Smile 360 Dental Specialists' advanced treatment

Say Goodbye to Bad Breath with Smile 360 Dental Specialists' advanced treatment

Inside the exciting Monkey Shoulder PressPlay concert Port Harcourt edition

Inside the exciting Monkey Shoulder PressPlay concert Port Harcourt edition

10 of the world’s most dangerous fish

10 of the world’s most dangerous fish

5 common PCOS myths many men believe

5 common PCOS myths many men believe

Here are 5 responses for someone who tries to come back after ghosting you

Here are 5 responses for someone who tries to come back after ghosting you

5 things girls do after a breakup

5 things girls do after a breakup

How to stop diarrhoea in dogs

How to stop diarrhoea in dogs

5 things you should never do during pregnancy

5 things you should never do during pregnancy

5 natural ways to keep snakes away from your environment

5 natural ways to keep snakes away from your environment

Here's what the panties you wear say about the type of woman you are

Here's what the panties you wear say about the type of woman you are

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

These things used to be taboo in the past [Quora]

Menstruation and 5 other things that used to be taboo in the past

Ghana population

Ghana's population projected to reach 52.47 million by 2050

What state have the most lakes in America? [CountryLivingMagazine]

3 states with the most lakes in America

Never put anything in your mouth unless you're 100% sure it's safe [RealSimple]

7 dangerous plants you should never eat