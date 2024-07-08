How to stop diarrhoea in dogs

Knowing how to manage and treat diarrhoea at home can prevent unnecessary discomfort and potential complications.

Common causes of diarrhoea in dogs

Diarrhoea in dogs can be caused by several factors, including:

Dietary indiscretions: Eating garbage, spoiled food, or non-food items.

Sudden dietary changes: Switching dog food brands or introducing new treats.

Food intolerance or allergies: Reactions to certain ingredients.

Infections: Bacterial, viral, or parasitic infections.

Medications: Some antibiotics can cause digestive upset.

Stress or anxiety: Changes in routine, travel, or boarding.

Underlying health conditions: Liver disease, kidney disease, pancreatitis, or inflammatory bowel disease​.

Immediate steps to take

Here are some steps to take to help your dog recover quickly and safely:

1. Fasting

For adult dogs, fasting for 12 to 24 hours can help the digestive system reset. During this time, make sure your dog has access to plenty of fresh water to prevent dehydration. Fasting is not recommended for puppies, small breeds, or dogs with health issues without consulting a veterinarian first​.

2. Hydration

Keep your dog hydrated during this time. Offer small amounts of water frequently.

You can also give rice water or an unflavored electrolyte solution. To make rice water, boil one cup of white rice in four cups of water until the water becomes milky. Let it cool and offer it to your dog in small amounts​.

Bland diet

After the fasting period, introduce a bland diet. Common options include:

Plain-boiled chicken or turkey (boneless and skinless) with white rice.

Plain, boiled potatoes without skin.

Plain, low-fat cottage cheese​.

Canned pumpkin (plain, not spiced) to add fibre and soothe the stomach.

Feed small portions several times a day and gradually increase the amount as your dog’s stool starts to firm up. Continue this diet for a few days before slowly reintroducing their regular food.

Home remedies and treatments

1. Pumpkin

Pumpkin is high in fibre and can help regulate your dog's digestive system. For small to medium dogs, feed 1-3 teaspoons, and for larger dogs, offer 1-3 tablespoons of canned pumpkin.

2. Probiotics

Probiotics can help restore the balance of good bacteria in your dog's gut.

Products like Purina Fortiflora are specifically designed for dogs and can be very effective.

3. Over-the-counter medications

In some cases, your vet may recommend over-the-counter medications like kaolin-pectin, which help absorb toxins and soothe the intestinal lining. Always consult your vet before giving any medication.

When to contact the vet

While mild diarrhoea can often be managed at home, certain symptoms require veterinary attention:

Persistent diarrhoea lasting more than 48 hours.

Blood in the stool or black, tarry stools.

Vomiting along with diarrhoea.

Signs of dehydration (dry gums, sunken eyes).

Lethargy or significant behavioural changes.

Diarrhoea in dogs can be distressing, but with proper care and attention, most cases can be resolved quickly. Always monitor your dog's symptoms closely and consult your veterinarian if you have any concerns.

