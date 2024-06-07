ADVERTISEMENT
Why you should never take a shower during a thunderstorm

Oghenerume Progress

For safety purposes, it is best to avoid taking showers during a thunderstorm.

Do you take showers during thunderstorms?
Do you take showers during thunderstorms? [Gear Stone]

Did you know that taking a shower during a thunderstorm can be dangerous?

Not just showers though, washing dishes, and using some plugged electronic devices during a thunderstorm are also dangerous.

Some people are fond of taking showers during a thunderstorm. If you have been doing this, here are a few reasons why this is dangerous and you should consider stopping:

One reason not to shower during a thunderstorm is that water pipes made of metal are good conductors of electricity.

If lightning strikes your home or nearby, it can travel through the plumbing and potentially cause harm to anyone using water.

Another reason to reconsider taking showers during a thunderstorm is that water is an excellent conductor of electricity, especially when it contains minerals and impurities.

This means that during a thunderstorm, the water in your shower can carry an electrical charge if lightning strikes. This will be deadly if you are in the shower at that moment.

Some showers often have metal fixtures, such as faucets and showerheads, which can conduct electricity. Being in contact with these during a thunderstorm increases the risk of electric shock which is another reason to avoid taking that shower when there is a thunderstorm.

There is a high risk of electrocution if you have any direct contact during a thunderstorm
There is a high risk of electrocution if you have any direct contact during a thunderstorm [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

In essence, there is a high risk of electrocution if you have any direct contact with water or metal pipes during a lightning strike and this can lead to serious injury or even death.

Hence, for safety purposes, it is best to avoid taking showers during a thunderstorm. As mentioned earlier, this does not stop with just taking showers, it extends to using any other plumbing or electrical appliances during a thunderstorm.

Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

