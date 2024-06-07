Not just showers though, washing dishes, and using some plugged electronic devices during a thunderstorm are also dangerous.

Why you should never take a shower during a thunderstorm

Some people are fond of taking showers during a thunderstorm. If you have been doing this, here are a few reasons why this is dangerous and you should consider stopping:

ADVERTISEMENT

Water pipes are good conductive materials

One reason not to shower during a thunderstorm is that water pipes made of metal are good conductors of electricity.

If lightning strikes your home or nearby, it can travel through the plumbing and potentially cause harm to anyone using water.

Water can conduct electricity

Another reason to reconsider taking showers during a thunderstorm is that water is an excellent conductor of electricity, especially when it contains minerals and impurities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This means that during a thunderstorm, the water in your shower can carry an electrical charge if lightning strikes. This will be deadly if you are in the shower at that moment.

Proximity to electrical fixtures

Some showers often have metal fixtures, such as faucets and showerheads, which can conduct electricity. Being in contact with these during a thunderstorm increases the risk of electric shock which is another reason to avoid taking that shower when there is a thunderstorm.

Pulse Nigeria

In essence, there is a high risk of electrocution if you have any direct contact with water or metal pipes during a lightning strike and this can lead to serious injury or even death.

ADVERTISEMENT