ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Top 3 roadside foods you should try if you're visiting Uyo

Oghenerume Progress

Uyo is one city well known for its tantalizing and delicious meals.

Roadside foods you should try in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state
Roadside foods you should try in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state

Uyo is a city in Akwa-Ibom state, Nigeria. Akwa Ibom is popular for their top delicious soups like Afang, Atama, and Editang.

Recommended articles

Aside from the soups, there are also some top roadside foods that you need to try if you are visiting Uyo. It can be argued that you have not really enjoyed Uyo if you haven't tried any of the street foods sold in this city. Here are three of them;

ADVERTISEMENT
Roasted-Chicken
Roasted-Chicken Pulse Nigeria

On the streets of Uyo, there are lots of roasted chicken stands. This chicken has been prepared with a delicious sauce and roasted long enough to get a brownish look.

This chicken tastes absolutely divine and it is served with a vegetable sauce. Each chicken goes for a range of N300 to N500.

ADVERTISEMENT
Boiled plantain and vegetable sauce
Boiled plantain and vegetable sauce Pulse Nigeria

Another roadside food you should definitely try if you are visiting Uyo is the popular plantain and sauce.

The plantain is your usual boiled plantain but the fun part about this meal is the vegetable sauce it is sold with, which tastes absolutely delicious. To get a complete dinner, you could try out the plantain and roasted chicken.

ADVERTISEMENT
Peppered-puff-puff
Peppered-puff-puff Pulse Nigeria

In Uyo, the regular puff puff is made with a twist as the locals add pepper to it during preparation. This gives it a unique taste and it is definitely another roadside food you should try if you are visiting Uyo.

Coconut Drink
Coconut Drink Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Coconut water is also popular on the streets of Uyo, it is sold in the market and hawked by traders. For a small fee, the seller would crack open the coconut and insert a straw for you to drink the sweet coconut water.

When you're done drinking, if you want, the coconut is cracked open so you can also eat the flesh.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 3 roadside foods you should try if you're visiting Uyo

Top 3 roadside foods you should try if you're visiting Uyo

5 African American women who changed the world and made history

5 African American women who changed the world and made history

Top 3 most expensive fruits in the world

Top 3 most expensive fruits in the world

The cultural history of waist beads

The cultural history of waist beads

IWD 2023: 5 women who changed the world

IWD 2023: 5 women who changed the world

Got married as a virgin? 7 important things you must know

Got married as a virgin? 7 important things you must know

IWD 2023: 5 leading Gen Z women shaping Nigerian pop culture

IWD 2023: 5 leading Gen Z women shaping Nigerian pop culture

Why watching porn is incredibly harmful

Why watching porn is incredibly harmful

Who owns Lagos? An inquiry into its history and people

Who owns Lagos? An inquiry into its history and people

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE S*X to guests and doesn't bath

Interesting facts about Igbo culture

5 countries apart from Nigeria where Igbo people can be found and Igbo language is spoken

Oya leads dead people to the afterlife [yagbeonilu]

African deities: Who is goddess Oya?

5 streets in Lagos that NEVER sleep.

5 streets in Lagos that NEVER sleep