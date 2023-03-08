Top 3 roadside foods you should try if you're visiting Uyo

Aside from the soups, there are also some top roadside foods that you need to try if you are visiting Uyo. It can be argued that you have not really enjoyed Uyo if you haven't tried any of the street foods sold in this city. Here are three of them;

1) Roasted chicken

On the streets of Uyo, there are lots of roasted chicken stands. This chicken has been prepared with a delicious sauce and roasted long enough to get a brownish look.

This chicken tastes absolutely divine and it is served with a vegetable sauce. Each chicken goes for a range of N300 to N500.

2) Boiled plantain and vegetable sauce

Another roadside food you should definitely try if you are visiting Uyo is the popular plantain and sauce.

The plantain is your usual boiled plantain but the fun part about this meal is the vegetable sauce it is sold with, which tastes absolutely delicious. To get a complete dinner, you could try out the plantain and roasted chicken.

3) Peppered puff puff

In Uyo, the regular puff puff is made with a twist as the locals add pepper to it during preparation. This gives it a unique taste and it is definitely another roadside food you should try if you are visiting Uyo.

Honourable mention - Coconut water

Coconut water is also popular on the streets of Uyo, it is sold in the market and hawked by traders. For a small fee, the seller would crack open the coconut and insert a straw for you to drink the sweet coconut water.