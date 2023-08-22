The hidden secret of fried rice that tastes better and lasts longer

This mouthwatering plate of rice can be found in almost every restaurant in the world and every country. It also has an interesting history.

The origin of fried rice

The majority of historians believe that fried rice originated in the Sui period. Most likely, between A.D. 589 and 618, Yangzhou City was the location of the famous meal's origin.

ADVERTISEMENT

In ancient China, fried rice was a matter of convenience and cost-effective meal planning since fresh white rice was considered valuable. It provided poor families with an opportunity to eat leftover rice and vegetables that taste delicious and save money.

Pulse Nigeria

The secrets to fried rice

There is an untold secret to making excellent fried rice.

Use leftover rice

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of using fresh rice, leftover rice works much better. If you want the ideal fried rice texture, fluffy, steamed rice simply won't cut it.

Store it in freezer

The most important thing is to keep moisture out of the dish. Rice that has been frozen overnight is the best because it won't go mushy when stir-fried.

Leftover rice's dryness helps create the perfect texture for fried rice. Using freshly steamed rice will result in a texture that is mushy and squishy, which is not the texture that is usually desired when cooking fried rice. Although rice cooked two to three days ago is preferable, you can use day-old rice.

Add vegetables and all manner of condiments

ADVERTISEMENT