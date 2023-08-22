ADVERTISEMENT
The hidden secret of fried rice that tastes better and lasts longer

Temi Iwalaiye

If you knew these secrets to the best fried rice ever, you would stop complaining that it spoils easily.

The hidden secret to fried that tastes better and lasts longer [acouplecooks]

This mouthwatering plate of rice can be found in almost every restaurant in the world and every country. It also has an interesting history.

The majority of historians believe that fried rice originated in the Sui period. Most likely, between A.D. 589 and 618, Yangzhou City was the location of the famous meal's origin.

In ancient China, fried rice was a matter of convenience and cost-effective meal planning since fresh white rice was considered valuable. It provided poor families with an opportunity to eat leftover rice and vegetables that taste delicious and save money.

The secret of fried rice [Shuttershock] Pulse Nigeria

There is an untold secret to making excellent fried rice.

Instead of using fresh rice, leftover rice works much better. If you want the ideal fried rice texture, fluffy, steamed rice simply won't cut it.

The most important thing is to keep moisture out of the dish. Rice that has been frozen overnight is the best because it won't go mushy when stir-fried.

Leftover rice's dryness helps create the perfect texture for fried rice. Using freshly steamed rice will result in a texture that is mushy and squishy, which is not the texture that is usually desired when cooking fried rice. Although rice cooked two to three days ago is preferable, you can use day-old rice.

There isn't a better way to finish off leftover rice, vegetables, and small portions of meat than to cook them all in a pot with some soy sauce to make fried rice. Fried rice may be made even more delicious by adding unexpected ingredients like herbs, nuts, seeds, or even cheese.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

