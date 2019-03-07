Since I've sampled all of them, I decided to rank the products based on their taste and popularity.

Who remembers when Nutri-C used to be N20?

Those were the days.

Nutri-C was THAT drink that saved lives. Coming in a powdered form, all you needed to do was pop the contents of a satchet into a glass of cold water, and you're good. Though not as popular anymore, you can still find packs of Nutri-C in supermarkets around Nigeria.

Here are the 5 flavours that were introduced to Nigerians ranked.

5 . Nutri-C Apple

Nutri-C, you tried your best, but this flavour was not it at all. I won't blame them though, most non-carbonated apple drinks end up being an epic fail. When mixed with water, Nutri-C Apple had this bland, porous taste, like there was something always missing in the drink. I haven't seen this in the longest time and it is possible that it has been discontinued.

4 . Nutri-C Fruits and Veggies

Fruits and Veggies for Nutri-C? Nah. This would have come in last but the bland taste of Nutri-C Apple had to take that spot. Fruits and Veggies tried to incorporate the random vegetables like broccoli with flavours of citrus fruits and grapes. Yuck. It makes me wonder why this flavour line is still in production. Maybe it appeals to the Health Geeks.

3 . Nutri-C Mango

If it were up to me alone, I'd throw every pack of this flavour into the pacific. However, by popular demand, it's here as number three. Turns out people like it quite a lot. For me though, I'd say the company did too much of a good job capturing the flavour essence of mango, that just the smell alone would have the taste getting stuck on your tongue. The strong taste and smell gets too much after a while.

2. Nutri-C Pineapple

The pineapple flavour is veryyyy sweet and is everything that the pineapple fruit is, and more. The fact that it is soo sweet is both a pro and con — a pro because you can put a lot of water and it still tastes nice, and a con because, is there anything like TOO sweet?

1. Nutri-C American Sweet Orange

In my opinion, the classic flavour, Nutri-C Orange still remains the best one. It is also the most common, the one you'll find in most stores nowadays.