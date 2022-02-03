Knowing the harvest seasons and its grains

1) Soyabean - September - December

2) Ginger - November - January

3) Rice - October - December

4) Yam - September - December

5) Sesame Seed - January - March

6) Egusi - July - September

7) Corn - September - November

8) Beans - November - December

9) Sorghum - December -January

10) Groundnut - September - October

11) Cashew Nut - January/ February - May

12) Time to get Palm Oil - February - April

Also remember that different regions do harvest their produce at different times and this is because of their ecological zone, they might plant at a different time and surely their harvest won't be at the same time.

It is now left to you to do your research about the state or region which you want to buy from so you can work with their calendar.