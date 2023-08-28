7 Habits that could save you in emergency situations

Cultivating habits that can prepare you for various unforeseen situations is very important.

Here are few habits;

1) Emergency Contacts: Save essential numbers as emergency contacts in your phone. These contacts could be family members, close friends, or even local authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In case of an emergency, anyone who accesses your phone can quickly reach out for help.

2) Neighbourly Relations: Foster a positive relationship with your neighbors. While you might not be best friends, maintaining friendly terms can lead to mutual support and assistance during challenging times.

They might be the first to notice if something is amiss and can provide help if needed.

3) Share Your Whereabouts: Keep those who matter informed about your whereabouts. This practice ensures that if anything unexpected happens, your loved ones will have an idea of your location and can respond swiftly if needed.

4) Emergency Kit: Prepare an emergency kit with essentials like water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, basic medical supplies, and important documents. This kit can be crucial during natural disasters or unexpected situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

5) Stay Informed: Stay updated on local news and emergency alerts. Being aware of potential risks and upcoming weather conditions can help you make informed decisions to keep yourself safe.

6) Know Escape Routes: Familiarize yourself with escape routes from your home, workplace, and other frequently visited places. This knowledge can prove vital during emergencies like fires or building evacuations.

7) Practice Calmness: Train yourself to remain calm in stressful situations. Clear thinking and composed actions can make a significant difference in managing emergencies effectively.