5 African countries with the most powerful passports in 2024

Based on Henley & Partners' 2024 data, here are the top 5 African passports.

1. Seychelles

The reigning champion for three years straight! This island paradise prioritises travel opportunities, securing visa-free access to numerous European and Chinese destinations. (Global Rank: 26, Visa-Free Score: 156)

2. Mauritius

The Mauritius passport got strong through trade and investment initiatives. Citizens enjoy seamless travel and business in Commonwealth countries, making them ideal for both tourists and professionals. (Global Rank: 30; Visa-Free Score: 150)

3. South Africa

Africa's economic powerhouse retains its top-3 spot. South Africa's growing market status translates to favourable travel deals across Asia, America, and Russia. (Global Rank: 53, Visa-Free Score: 108)

4. Botswana

Botswana's passport power surpasses expectations. Joining the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) grants visa-free entry to 20 member countries, boosting travel ease for its citizens. (Global Rank: 59, Visa-Free Score: 91)

5. Namibia

Namibia simplifies travel for its citizens with visa-free entry to many African countries due to its trading partnership. It has both regional and international access. (Global Rank: 65, Visa-Free Score: 80)

Nigeria’s passport rank

