ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

7 of the highest paying jobs for a comfortable lifestyle in Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

What salary would you earn to live a life of comfort in Nigeria?

Tony chairs Heirs Holdings, Transcorp and is the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation [Linkedin]
Tony chairs Heirs Holdings, Transcorp and is the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation [Linkedin]

Recommended articles

Good accommodation, car(s), an alternative means of electricity (generator or inverter), children attending good schools, access to health care, decent meals every day and enough money for entertainment, recreational activities and travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Statista, the average individual Nigerian earns ₦43,200 and a family earns ₦137, 600. In 2020, the minimum wage was increased to ₦30,000.

Is ₦400,000 enough for a comfortable life? That question does not pose an easy reply because it simply doesn’t exist. Comfort levels differ as one earns more. The area you would live in when you earn ₦100,000 won’t be the same area you would love to live in when you earn ₦350,000 - people’s taste always changes to match their income. At the end of the day, it might not seem like they are earning much anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent data revealed how much bank CEOS earn. Zenith Bank CEO was said to earn about 70 million, Access Bank CEO earns ₦73 million. Some earn up to ₦200 million per month.

Typically, if you are part of the management team of a successful company, your salary range should be in millions of naira and that’s a highway to a comfortable life.

Tech bros are known to have a lot of money [Technext]
Tech bros are known to have a lot of money [Technext] Pulse Nigeria

Front-end developers, back-end engineers, project managers, UI/UX Designers and so on. In the world of technology, positions are fiercely competitive yet highly desirable. Although not everyone in the field earns a comfortable salary, many are compensated in dollars and enjoy generous pay.

ADVERTISEMENT
Consultant doctors are one of the highest paid Nigerians [Healthline]
Consultant doctors are one of the highest paid Nigerians [Healthline] Pulse Nigeria

Consultants doctors in hospitals are one of the well-paid people in the country, earning at least ₦800,000

According to reports, they earn upwards of ₦13 million asides allowances. Not bad at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Very few lawyers get paid the big bucks but the ones who do are involved in corporate transactions and they earn a lot of money.

Flight captains and senior pilots earn millions, perhaps the risk and how it is highly sought after contributes to this.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior accountants and managers, especially in the big four accounting companies, PwC, KPMG, Deloitte and EY are well paid and earn in million naira.

Comfort in Nigeria is hard to come by. How much do you have to earn to avoid potholes and bad roles? What about fuel queues and epileptic power supply? Money cannot override a bad system, no matter how much you earn. At the end of the day, you will find yourself spending money trying to buy yourself an elusive comfort.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 of the highest paying jobs for a comfortable lifestyle in Nigeria

7 of the highest paying jobs for a comfortable lifestyle in Nigeria

Squirting or creaming? 5 things to know about vaginal discharges

Squirting or creaming? 5 things to know about vaginal discharges

5 sex positions that guarantee orgasms

5 sex positions that guarantee orgasms

5 oldest surviving books in the world

5 oldest surviving books in the world

5 things you should avoid before making love to your partner

5 things you should avoid before making love to your partner

Scientists discover the real reason hair turns grey

Scientists discover the real reason hair turns grey

What happens to your body when you abstain from sex?

What happens to your body when you abstain from sex?

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

5 most prominent ancient African kingdoms

5 most prominent ancient African kingdoms

5 African countries where snow falls

5 African countries where snow falls

Simple steps to making the delicious Nigerian akara

Simple steps to making the delicious Nigerian akara

2nd edition of Showcase Festival unveils true essence

2nd edition of Showcase Festival unveils true essence

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tony chairs Heirs Holdings, Transcorp and is the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation [Linkedin]

7 of the highest paying jobs for a comfortable lifestyle in Nigeria

Ancient African kingdoms

5 most prominent ancient African kingdoms

The Bermuda Triangle is one of the world's greatest mysteries [Pinterest]

The 5 most terrifying places in the world you never want to visit

Taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state