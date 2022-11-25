5 foods that help wounds heal faster

1) Honey

Honey has been known over time for its use in treatment of wounds. This sweet fluid made by honeybees is capable of clearing infection, healing infected surgical wounds and can also sterilize wounds. In addition, applying honey to wounds can help to reduce pain, odor making it heal faster.

2) Turmeric

Turmeric, also known as curcumin, is also a great food that helps wounds heal faster. This kitchen spice has antiseptic and antibacterial properties which do not only help wounds not to get infected, it also helps to relieve wound pain.

3) Milk

Milk gotten from cows is also great for helping wounds heal faster. Low-fat milk contains calcium which plays a significant role in promoting wound healing. This is particularly helpful for persons with diabetes that experience slow wound repair.

4) Nuts

Nuts such as almonds, walnuts, can also help in the faster healing of wounds. This is because they contain plant-based proteins, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats all of which are beneficial in the wound healing process.

Nuts also contain antioxidants such as zinc, manganese, magnesium and vitamin E that are also helpful for wounds.

5) Eggs

Eggs are not only our favorite source of protein, they can also help wounds heal faster. Eggs contain vitamins that are important in the wound healing process. In addition, eggs contain collagen which is a major component of bodily tissues that is used by the body during wound healing.