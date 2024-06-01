This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Here are this week’s best pictures:

Bella Okagbue

For her birthday, Bella dazzled in a white Amy Aghomi gown that certainly gave off bridal vibes.

Toke Makinwa

Toke was stunned by this draped two-piece by Wannifuga; it was pure perfection.

Diane Russet

Diane was as beautiful as an Indian bride in this black sari.

Mercy Eke

Mercy reminded us of royalty in this purple midi gown with ruffles on the sleeves.

Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe's Ankara looked so made and regal that it should be worn by the First Lady.

Zlatan Ibile

Zlatan pulled up for his store launch wearing green shorts and a jacket from his brand.

Osas Ighodaro

A picture tells a thousand ones and this headshot of Osas is simply gorgeous.

Davido

