This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week, we saw so many gorgeous pictures of celebrities slaying on Instagram in their usual fashion.

Here are this week’s best pictures:

For her birthday, Bella dazzled in a white Amy Aghomi gown that certainly gave off bridal vibes.

Toke was stunned by this draped two-piece by Wannifuga; it was pure perfection.

Diane was as beautiful as an Indian bride in this black sari.

Mercy reminded us of royalty in this purple midi gown with ruffles on the sleeves.

Mercy Aigbe's Ankara looked so made and regal that it should be worn by the First Lady.

Zlatan pulled up for his store launch wearing green shorts and a jacket from his brand.

A picture tells a thousand ones and this headshot of Osas is simply gorgeous.

Davido stepped out looking casual and fine in a hoodie, sweatpants, and slippers.

