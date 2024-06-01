This week, we saw so many gorgeous pictures of celebrities slaying on Instagram in their usual fashion.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Here are this week’s best pictures:
Bella Okagbue
For her birthday, Bella dazzled in a white Amy Aghomi gown that certainly gave off bridal vibes.
Toke Makinwa
Toke was stunned by this draped two-piece by Wannifuga; it was pure perfection.
Diane Russet
Diane was as beautiful as an Indian bride in this black sari.
Mercy Eke
Mercy reminded us of royalty in this purple midi gown with ruffles on the sleeves.
Mercy Aigbe
Mercy Aigbe's Ankara looked so made and regal that it should be worn by the First Lady.
Zlatan Ibile
Zlatan pulled up for his store launch wearing green shorts and a jacket from his brand.
Osas Ighodaro
A picture tells a thousand ones and this headshot of Osas is simply gorgeous.
Davido
Davido stepped out looking casual and fine in a hoodie, sweatpants, and slippers.
