This week was busy for Nigerian celebrities, with many events like weddings, fashion shows, and birthdays to attend—they certainly stepped out in style.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
These are this week’s best pictures:
Adesua Etomi-Wellington
Adesua was gorgeous in this shimmering hooded gown. The photo shoot was to announce her pregnancy.
Temi Otedola
Temi was fierce in this picture; she wore an all-black outfit and had a gorgeous smoky eye look.
Tacha Akide
This blue and pink colour combination on Tacha was certainly one of the best styles we’ve seen this week.
Liquorose
She looked like an absolute doll in this blue and pink aso-ebi; the scarf was a lovely touch to the outfit.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa’s face card never declines, especially the auburn wig. The entire look is so country; I love it.
