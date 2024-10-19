This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

These are this week’s best pictures:

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Adesua was gorgeous in this shimmering hooded gown. The photo shoot was to announce her pregnancy.

Temi Otedola

Temi was fierce in this picture; she wore an all-black outfit and had a gorgeous smoky eye look.

Tacha Akide

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

This blue and pink colour combination on Tacha was certainly one of the best styles we’ve seen this week.

Liquorose

She looked like an absolute doll in this blue and pink aso-ebi; the scarf was a lovely touch to the outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiwa Savage

Pulse Nigeria