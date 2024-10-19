ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week was busy for Nigerian celebrities, with many events like weddings, fashion shows, and birthdays to attend—they certainly stepped out in style.

These are this week’s best pictures:

Adesua's pregnancy photoshoot [Instagram/adesuaetomi]
Adesua's pregnancy photoshoot [Instagram/adesuaetomi] Pulse Nigeria
Adesua was gorgeous in this shimmering hooded gown. The photo shoot was to announce her pregnancy.

Temi was fierce in this picture; she wore an all-black outfit and had a gorgeous smoky eye look.

Tacha as a wedding guest [Instagram/symplyTacha]
Tacha as a wedding guest [Instagram/symplyTacha] Pulse Nigeria

This blue and pink colour combination on Tacha was certainly one of the best styles we’ve seen this week.

She looked like an absolute doll in this blue and pink aso-ebi; the scarf was a lovely touch to the outfit.

Tiwa Savage's picture is one of the best this week {Instagram/tiwasavage}
Tiwa Savage's picture is one of the best this week {Instagram/tiwasavage} Pulse Nigeria

Tiwa’s face card never declines, especially the auburn wig. The entire look is so country; I love it.

Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

