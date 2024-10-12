This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

With the Big Brother Naija show coming to an end, the entertainment space had an influx of new celebrities looking their best in gorgeous outfits. The old timers also maintained their steeze.

These are this week’s best pictures:

Kelly Rae

The winner of this season of Big Brother Naija stepped out in a comfortable co-ord set in egg white. It was a lovely, relaxed look.

Victoria

Victoria had us reeling in this red corset and pink mini skirt. The combination was elite, and the earrings were so cute.

Ayra Starr

When in doubt, wear mustard. This co-ord skirt and top with brown boots is giving American gal, and we are here for it.

Tems

This was her look for an appearance at the Jennifer Hudson show. Tems has a face card that never declines; I love her innovative hair style.

Shaffy Bello

Shaffy celebrated her birthday in this black and pink ball gown. I love how the pink is attached to the gown.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

