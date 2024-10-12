ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This is your weekly dose of the best celebrity pictures we saw on your Instagram feeds this week.

With the Big Brother Naija show coming to an end, the entertainment space had an influx of new celebrities looking their best in gorgeous outfits. The old timers also maintained their steeze.

The winner of this season of Big Brother Naija stepped out in a comfortable co-ord set in egg white. It was a lovely, relaxed look.

Victoria had us reeling in this red corset and pink mini skirt. The combination was elite, and the earrings were so cute.

When in doubt, wear mustard. This co-ord skirt and top with brown boots is giving American gal, and we are here for it.

This was her look for an appearance at the Jennifer Hudson show. Tems has a face card that never declines; I love her innovative hair style.

Shaffy celebrated her birthday in this black and pink ball gown. I love how the pink is attached to the gown.

Ebuka’s jacket was actually made from the Hausa "Hula." This is so colourful and innovative. 10/10.

