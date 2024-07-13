This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Whether it’s award shows, birthday photoshoots, outings, or everyday casual fits, these pictures epitomise the best pictures these weeks.

These are this week’s best pictures:

Osas Ighodaro

The camera, the styling, and, of course, the woman all nailed the picture perfectly. The poses looked like what you’ll expect from a Vogue editorial.

Liquorose Afije

She was a vision in this blue cocktail dress with cutouts that were sexy yet classy.

Beauty Tukura

This is how to wear a suit. Beauty wore a blue Emmy Kasbit suit that really slayed at the Trendup Awards red carpet.

Layi Wasabi

Everyone’s favourite content creator celebrated his birthday this week; we loved his white lace top and noticed his new piercings that gave him the bad boy look.

Adenike Adeleke

Nike channelled Wimbeldon tennis fashion in this tennis skirt and top. It’s the perfect casual look.

Rita Dominic

