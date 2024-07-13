ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

Pictures of the week [Instagram]
Pictures of the week [Instagram]

This edition of the best pictures of the week features stylish Nigerian celebrities striking gorgeous poses in beautiful outfits.

Whether it’s award shows, birthday photoshoots, outings, or everyday casual fits, these pictures epitomise the best pictures these weeks.

These are this week’s best pictures:

The camera, the styling, and, of course, the woman all nailed the picture perfectly. The poses looked like what you’ll expect from a Vogue editorial.

She was a vision in this blue cocktail dress with cutouts that were sexy yet classy.

This is how to wear a suit. Beauty wore a blue Emmy Kasbit suit that really slayed at the Trendup Awards red carpet.

Everyone’s favourite content creator celebrated his birthday this week; we loved his white lace top and noticed his new piercings that gave him the bad boy look.

Nike channelled Wimbeldon tennis fashion in this tennis skirt and top. It’s the perfect casual look.

Rita celebrated her birthday in this gorgeous black gown with beaded dramatic sleeves.

