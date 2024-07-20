This week, celebrities were spotted looking chic and fabulous in their outfits for various occasions like birthdays, concerts, and parties.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Welcome to another edition of the best pictures of the week. As we always say, ‘another week, another slay.’
Recommended articles
From mini skirts to one-piece leotards, here are the best pictures of the week.
Tems
Tems rocked a mini skirt for the first time in a long time; she paired it with a matching crop top.
Kate Henshaw
Kate was in a celebratory mood, dressed in this denim three-piece for her birthday photoshoot.
Vee Kee James
There’s something undeniably stylish about these square shoulders and long sleeves covering her fingers. It’s so chic!
Dimma Umeh
Dimma’s civil wedding dress was straight out of a fairytale; I loved the oversized feel of it.
DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy attended the Wireless concert in a black gown with many steps that are very reminiscent of the 2010s.
Dorathy Bachor
For her birthday, Dora was hotter than a bowl of amala in this pink leotard.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng