This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

From mini skirts to one-piece leotards, here are the best pictures of the week.

Tems

Tems rocked a mini skirt for the first time in a long time; she paired it with a matching crop top.

Kate Henshaw

Kate was in a celebratory mood, dressed in this denim three-piece for her birthday photoshoot.

Vee Kee James

There’s something undeniably stylish about these square shoulders and long sleeves covering her fingers. It’s so chic!

Dimma Umeh

Dimma’s civil wedding dress was straight out of a fairytale; I loved the oversized feel of it.

DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy attended the Wireless concert in a black gown with many steps that are very reminiscent of the 2010s.

Dorathy Bachor