This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Welcome to another edition of the best pictures of the week. As we always say, ‘another week, another slay.’

This week, celebrities were spotted looking chic and fabulous in their outfits for various occasions like birthdays, concerts, and parties.

From mini skirts to one-piece leotards, here are the best pictures of the week.

Tems rocked a mini skirt for the first time in a long time; she paired it with a matching crop top.

Kate was in a celebratory mood, dressed in this denim three-piece for her birthday photoshoot.

There’s something undeniably stylish about these square shoulders and long sleeves covering her fingers. It’s so chic!

Dimma’s civil wedding dress was straight out of a fairytale; I loved the oversized feel of it.

DJ Cuppy attended the Wireless concert in a black gown with many steps that are very reminiscent of the 2010s.

For her birthday, Dora was hotter than a bowl of amala in this pink leotard.

