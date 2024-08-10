Every week, we curate the best pictures posted by celebrities on Instagram. Whose aesthetics are we feeling? Whose outfit looks good? Whose photographer captured them perfectly?
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Well, here is this week’s rundown of the best pictures:
DJ Cuppy
We are really loving DJ Cuppy’s new fashion era. Her white oversized is exactly on point. Also, the platform sandals were a beautiful blast from the past.
Rita Dominic
What’s the definition of skin like milk? It’s definitely Rita Dominic in this gorgeous green gown.
Erica Nlewedim
Erica is fine in summertime in this two-piece set that matches the background in Santorini.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Ebuka take on an agbada deserves a standing ovation. It’s that mix of shirt and kaftan that’s so creative. He wore this look for Big Brother Naija's first eviction.
Uche Montana
Uche shared pictures of her look for ‘The Betrayed’ movie premiere. The simplicity of this corset gown in steaming red is a fashion win.
Nancy Isime
Nancy slayed like a boss in this co-coordinating Tom Ford pants, bralette, and jacket. Her wavy wig and deep lipstick also stands out.
Which look is your favourite?
