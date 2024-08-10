ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week's best pictures on Instagram

Every week, we curate the best pictures posted by celebrities on Instagram. Whose aesthetics are we feeling? Whose outfit looks good? Whose photographer captured them perfectly?

Well, here is this week’s rundown of the best pictures:

We are really loving DJ Cuppy’s new fashion era. Her white oversized is exactly on point. Also, the platform sandals were a beautiful blast from the past.

What’s the definition of skin like milk? It’s definitely Rita Dominic in this gorgeous green gown.

Erica is fine in summertime in this two-piece set that matches the background in Santorini.

Ebuka take on an agbada deserves a standing ovation. It’s that mix of shirt and kaftan that’s so creative. He wore this look for Big Brother Naija's first eviction.

Uche shared pictures of her look for ‘The Betrayed’ movie premiere. The simplicity of this corset gown in steaming red is a fashion win.

Nancy slayed like a boss in this co-coordinating Tom Ford pants, bralette, and jacket. Her wavy wig and deep lipstick also stands out.

Which look is your favourite?

Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

