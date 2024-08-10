This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Well, here is this week’s rundown of the best pictures:

DJ Cuppy

We are really loving DJ Cuppy’s new fashion era. Her white oversized is exactly on point. Also, the platform sandals were a beautiful blast from the past.

Rita Dominic

What’s the definition of skin like milk? It’s definitely Rita Dominic in this gorgeous green gown.

Erica Nlewedim

Erica is fine in summertime in this two-piece set that matches the background in Santorini.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka take on an agbada deserves a standing ovation. It’s that mix of shirt and kaftan that’s so creative. He wore this look for Big Brother Naija's first eviction.

Uche Montana

Uche shared pictures of her look for ‘The Betrayed’ movie premiere. The simplicity of this corset gown in steaming red is a fashion win.

Nancy Isime

Nancy slayed like a boss in this co-coordinating Tom Ford pants, bralette, and jacket. Her wavy wig and deep lipstick also stands out.