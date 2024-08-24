This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

We spotted some of our favourite looks on Instagram. This week's best-dressed celebrities are as follows:

Simi

Simi looked her best yet in this fur coat. Her makeup was also beautifully well done.

Tems

Tems was on the cover of Essence magazine in a variety of gorgeous outfits.

Bella Okagbue

Bella wore gorgeous oversized pants, a crop top, and a varsity jacket—a perfect combination.

Stephanie Linus

A white tee is classic for a reason. Stephanie was out and about in this outfit paired with black trousers.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka mounted the Big Brother Naija show wearing a black agbada, complete with the cap.

Marie Bliss

