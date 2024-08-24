Celebrities were out and about this week wearing casual looks, sophisticated attire, and looking their absolute best.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Which celebrity looked very demure and mindful this weekend?
We spotted some of our favourite looks on Instagram. This week's best-dressed celebrities are as follows:
Simi
Simi looked her best yet in this fur coat. Her makeup was also beautifully well done.
Tems
Tems was on the cover of Essence magazine in a variety of gorgeous outfits.
Bella Okagbue
Bella wore gorgeous oversized pants, a crop top, and a varsity jacket—a perfect combination.
Stephanie Linus
A white tee is classic for a reason. Stephanie was out and about in this outfit paired with black trousers.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Ebuka mounted the Big Brother Naija show wearing a black agbada, complete with the cap.
Marie Bliss
The wife of gospel singer Moses Bliss wore a well-tailored mustard suit to celebrate her birthday.
