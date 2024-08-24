ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Which celebrity looked very demure and mindful this weekend?

This week's best pictures on Instagram [
This week's best pictures on Instagram [

Celebrities were out and about this week wearing casual looks, sophisticated attire, and looking their absolute best.

We spotted some of our favourite looks on Instagram. This week's best-dressed celebrities are as follows:

Simi looked her best yet in this fur coat. Her makeup was also beautifully well done.

Tems was on the cover of Essence magazine in a variety of gorgeous outfits.

Bella wore gorgeous oversized pants, a crop top, and a varsity jacket—a perfect combination.

A white tee is classic for a reason. Stephanie was out and about in this outfit paired with black trousers.

Ebuka mounted the Big Brother Naija show wearing a black agbada, complete with the cap.

The wife of gospel singer Moses Bliss wore a well-tailored mustard suit to celebrate her birthday.

