This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Here are this week’s best celebrity pictures:

Hilda Baci

For the brand picture, Hilda wore a traditional Igbo material and style, complete with the beads. She looked gorgeous, and her picture is one of the best we’ve seen.

Wizkid

Wizkid was one gorgeous man in his black cotton shirt, black leather cap, and diamond jewellery.

Bella Okagbue

Bella was pretty in this yellow tank top and mini skirt. Her edges were laid, her makeup was fresh—a 10/10 look in our books.

Toke Makinwa

Toke was gorgeous in a red crochet gown and beautiful and creative Loewe heels.

Ayra Starr