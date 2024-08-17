Who were the stylish stars of the week? Which celebrity stepped out with flair to the delight of their adoring fans and posted pictures on Instagram as proof?
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Here are this week’s best celebrity pictures:
Hilda Baci
For the brand picture, Hilda wore a traditional Igbo material and style, complete with the beads. She looked gorgeous, and her picture is one of the best we’ve seen.
Wizkid
Wizkid was one gorgeous man in his black cotton shirt, black leather cap, and diamond jewellery.
Bella Okagbue
Bella was pretty in this yellow tank top and mini skirt. Her edges were laid, her makeup was fresh—a 10/10 look in our books.
Toke Makinwa
Toke was gorgeous in a red crochet gown and beautiful and creative Loewe heels.
Ayra Starr
Ayra is the picture of Gen Z, alte fashion, rocking a bralette, a skirt, a scarf, and pants in bold, gorgeous colours.
