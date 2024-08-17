ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

Who were the stylish stars of the week? Which celebrity stepped out with flair to the delight of their adoring fans and posted pictures on Instagram as proof?

Here are this week’s best celebrity pictures:

For the brand picture, Hilda wore a traditional Igbo material and style, complete with the beads. She looked gorgeous, and her picture is one of the best we’ve seen.

Wizkid was one gorgeous man in his black cotton shirt, black leather cap, and diamond jewellery.

Bella was pretty in this yellow tank top and mini skirt. Her edges were laid, her makeup was fresh—a 10/10 look in our books.

Toke was gorgeous in a red crochet gown and beautiful and creative Loewe heels.

Ayra is the picture of Gen Z, alte fashion, rocking a bralette, a skirt, a scarf, and pants in bold, gorgeous colours.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

