This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

This week, Nigerian celebrities showed up in style as Paris kicked off their fashion week.

Their sartorial flair and style made them a top pick for this week’s best pictures, not to mention those celebrating their birthdays and other occasions joy. Each celebrity on this list posted fiery-looking pictures.

Here are this week’s best pictures:

Ayra posted these stills from her music video photoshoot. She rocked a full afro wig and a bikini top that was simply gorgeous.

Tems was at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in a white trench coat that made her look just like an angel.

Sharon shared gorgeous pictures from her bridal shower. My favourite part of the picture was her flowing, curly wig.

Kie Kie celebrated her birthday looking fierce in this golden bralette and skirt.

Wizkid covered an Esquire magazine wearing a sweater, shirt, tie, and shorts. The look was that sweet middle between corporate and casual.

AG Baby looked ever so fashionable in the matching leather set for Paris Fashion Week.

