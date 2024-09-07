This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

From their fashionable outfits to beautiful makeup and stylish poses, many celebs delivered on the fashion front.

Here are these week’s best Instagram pictures:

D’Prince

D’ Prince looked his best yet in this stylish co-ord set; the stacked jewellery added a nice touch to the look.

Tems

Tems performed at her concert in New York in a gold jumpsuit with fringe details; it was perfect for her body.

Neo Akpofure and Beauty Tukura

You know what they say: a couple that slays together stays together. This duo looked their best year in avante garde outfits.

Chidimma Adetshina

The new Miss Nigeria posted this gorgeous portrait with the crown on her head, and we are obsessed with the beauty and poise.

Mercy Eke

Mercy was as gorgeous as a bride in this head-to-toe purple attire. Her Tom Ford purse was an essential accessory.

Mo Abudu

Mo has been counting down to her 60th birthday in this gorgeous outfit. She looked beautiful in this pink gown.

Bella Okagbue

This yellow dress from House of CB is arguably one of the most beautiful dresses we saw this week.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington