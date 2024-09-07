ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This is week's best Instagram pictures

Every week, we let you know which Nigerian celebrity had the hottest pictures on Instagram.

From their fashionable outfits to beautiful makeup and stylish poses, many celebs delivered on the fashion front.

Here are these week’s best Instagram pictures:

D’ Prince looked his best yet in this stylish co-ord set; the stacked jewellery added a nice touch to the look.

Tems performed at her concert in New York in a gold jumpsuit with fringe details; it was perfect for her body.

You know what they say: a couple that slays together stays together. This duo looked their best year in avante garde outfits.

The new Miss Nigeria posted this gorgeous portrait with the crown on her head, and we are obsessed with the beauty and poise.

Mercy was as gorgeous as a bride in this head-to-toe purple attire. Her Tom Ford purse was an essential accessory.

Mo has been counting down to her 60th birthday in this gorgeous outfit. She looked beautiful in this pink gown.

This yellow dress from House of CB is arguably one of the most beautiful dresses we saw this week.

Adesua posted a beautiful selfie with a golf cap; it was nice to see her face.

Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

