"This dress says yes, yes, I am here!" -Tems on her jaw-dropping Oscars outfit

She was certainly one the highlights and viral moments from Oscars as many people complained online about how she blocked people’s views and Nigerians rushed to her defence.

Pulse Nigeria

“Two years ago, I would've said no to this dress," Tems said to Bazaar. "But it's my first Oscars — I am going to go all out. I wanted to make the most of the day. The dress is also my way of celebrating my work and the people around me, celebrating my country, and celebrating the people that are rooting for me. This dress says 'Yes, yes, I am here!'"

Tems' stylist, Dunsin Wright was aware of the singer’s style evolution and also wanted to show how it was such a big moment in her career.

"At the start of the year, Tems said she was entering a new era. That played on my mind as I considered the perfect outfit for the Oscars. We wanted something that felt quite delicate but powerful, something that made her feel ethereal," Wright said.

“It was a bold option, but I was confident that if anyone could wear it the way it needed to be worn, it was Tems. She is so graceful and confident, and she makes every piece her own."