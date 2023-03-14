ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

"This dress says yes, yes, I am here!" -Tems on her jaw-dropping Oscars outfit

Temi Iwalaiye

Tems spoke to Bazaar about attending the Oscars and the thought process behind choosing the dress.

Tems looked at the 2023 Oscars [Bazaar]
Tems looked at the 2023 Oscars [Bazaar]

Grammy Award winning Nigerian artiste, Temilade 'Tems’ Openiyi's white gown caused a stir at the 2023 Oscars.

Recommended articles

She was certainly one the highlights and viral moments from Oscars as many people complained online about how she blocked people’s views and Nigerians rushed to her defence.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tems getting ready with her team [Bazaar]
Tems getting ready with her team [Bazaar] Pulse Nigeria

“Two years ago, I would've said no to this dress," Tems said to Bazaar. "But it's my first Oscars — I am going to go all out. I wanted to make the most of the day. The dress is also my way of celebrating my work and the people around me, celebrating my country, and celebrating the people that are rooting for me. This dress says 'Yes, yes, I am here!'"

Tems' stylist, Dunsin Wright was aware of the singer’s style evolution and also wanted to show how it was such a big moment in her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At the start of the year, Tems said she was entering a new era. That played on my mind as I considered the perfect outfit for the Oscars. We wanted something that felt quite delicate but powerful, something that made her feel ethereal," Wright said.

“It was a bold option, but I was confident that if anyone could wear it the way it needed to be worn, it was Tems. She is so graceful and confident, and she makes every piece her own."

Tems definitely made her mark with that gown. Kudos.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This dress says yes, yes, I am here! -Tems on her jaw-dropping Oscars outfit

"This dress says yes, yes, I am here!" -Tems on her jaw-dropping Oscars outfit

Every Nigerian woman is known for these 5 things

Every Nigerian woman is known for these 5 things

Why women can now swim topless in Berlin's pools

Why women can now swim topless in Berlin's pools

Meet the Ethiopian tribe where women are brutally flogged as they compete for love and marriage

Meet the Ethiopian tribe where women are brutally flogged as they compete for love and marriage

Folarin Balogun - From Arsenal youth player to Ligue 1 top scorer

Folarin Balogun - From Arsenal youth player to Ligue 1 top scorer

Oscars 2023: 5 best-dressed men in suits at the Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: 5 best-dressed men in suits at the Academy Awards

5 common things Nigerians do immediately after they japa

5 common things Nigerians do immediately after they japa

How to gain admission with low JAMB score

How to gain admission with low JAMB score

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Diane Russet

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Diane Russet

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jemima Osunde is our style guide [Instagram]

Aso-Ebi ladies slay: Jemima Osunde is our guide to class and decency

The best dressed celebrities at the Oscars [Instagram]

Oscars 2023: The best-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

Worst-dressed at the Oscars [Instagram]

Oscars 2023: The worst-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

Tems at the Oscars [Gettyimages]

Tems and her large hood at the Oscars: Fashion hit or miss?