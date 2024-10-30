PIQIT by IO Furniture launches new collection in collaboration with AD Connect

On October 19, 2024, PIQIT by IO Furniture celebrated the launch of its latest retail collection with a high-profile event leading into Design Week Lagos.

The new collection, featuring an array of home and office furniture—including sofas, sofa beds, dining sets, chairs, office tables, and unique accessories—was unveiled after an engaging series of discussions and presentations aimed at industry professionals.

In partnership with AD Connect, a prominent platform advancing collaboration in design and architecture, the event emphasised the power of cross-sector connections. The day began with a masterclass titled; “The Critical Role of Design in Real Estate,” showcasing design’s influence on Nigeria’s evolving real estate landscape. In her welcome address, Abimbola Osibodu, Head of Retail at IO Furniture, highlighted the need for more of such collaborations to share knowledge, expertise and creativity as well PIQIT’s vision to “meet the evolving tastes and aspirations of Nigerian homes.” She described the new collection as “a seamless blend of elegance, functionality, and affordability,” offering contemporary style to both residential and commercial spaces.

Arc Lape Saleh, co-founder of AD Connect, spoke on their commitment to bridging real estate and design, aiming to provide clients with innovative living solutions. Additionally, Jacqueline Aki and Folajomi Ibrahim led an insightful panel discussion, advocating for synergy among real estate agents, architects, and designers to create homes that are “both functional and aesthetically pleasing.”

Mrs. Osibodu further described PIQIT as “an inclusive brand,” bringing stylish, well-crafted pieces accessible to a diverse audience. “Our goal,” she stated, “is to be a leader in redefining Nigerian spaces through affordable, thoughtfully curated furniture that speaks to our customers’ needs.”

With a broad selection of elegant yet accessible pieces, PIQIT by IO Furniture aims to become a top choice for modern Nigerian households. The new collection is now available online at www.piqitbyiofurniture.com, at IO Furniture’s showroom at 6/8 Industrial Street, Ilupeju, Lagos, and on social media @iofurnitureltd.

About IO Furniture

With over three decades of experience, IO Furniture stands as a prominent figure in Nigerian furniture design, blending quality, craftsmanship, and accessibility. The PIQIT collection reinforces IO Furniture’s dedication to design excellence and affordability within the Nigerian market.

About AD Connect Nigeria

Architects & Design Connect is an initiative that started as an online forum where Architects and Designers in business sort out pressing concerns in professional practice. This has culminated in the organisation of live events that address those concerns through education and capacity-building workshops.

Contact:

PIQIT by IO Furniture Ltd.

Email: engageus@iofurnitureltd.com

Phone: +234 704 660 0070

---