Culture with Style - Heineken unveils 45cl bottle, 45 Collection at Lagos Fashion Week

Lagos Fashion Week 2024 brought the best of Nigerian creativity to the runway, and this year, Heineken took things to the next level with an unforgettable launch.

Introducing the sleek Heineken 45cl bottle alongside the Heineken 45 Collection, Heineken proved once again why it’s a brand that doesn’t just serve drinks—it shapes culture.

The 45cl bottle isn’t just a new size for Heineken; it’s a statement. Crafted with the fast-paced, social lifestyle of Nigerian cities in mind, the 45cl bottle combines sophistication and convenience, becoming the perfect companion for any setting. Whether it’s a night out with friends, a laid-back social event, or just an occasion to enjoy a cold Heineken, the 45cl bottle brings a fresh twist to the premium beer experience.

Why launch it at Lagos Fashion Week? As Hans Essadi, Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc., said during the event, “For Heineken, partnering with Lagos Fashion Week reflects creativity, boldness, and the spirit of innovation—values that Heineken holds dear. We’re thrilled to launch our new Heineken 45cl here tonight, a bottle that’s as stylish and iconic as the incredible designs on the runway. Cheers to many more years of creating unforgettable experiences together at Heineken Lagos Fashion Week!”

The dual launch of the 45cl bottle and the 45 Collection marks a new chapter for Heineken in Nigeria. It’s a reminder that Heineken is more than just a drink; it’s part of the moments, stories, and experiences that shape our lives.

With the 45cl bottle, Heineken brings sophistication to any occasion, while the 45 Collection brings Nigerian creativity to the world stage, connecting fashion and refreshment in a way only Heineken can.

As Lagos Fashion Week wraps up, one thing is clear: Heineken is setting the standard for what it means to refresh culture in style. So, whether you’re holding a 45cl Heineken bottle at your next event or admiring a piece from the Heineken 45 Collection, you’re part of a movement that celebrates Nigeria’s unique energy, boldness, and creativity.

