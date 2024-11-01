ADVERTISEMENT
From Neon Dreams to Yakut Soul: 7 Unforgettable Designs from Moscow Fashion Week 2024

Dami Dawson
ANNA KROPOTOVA
ANNA KROPOTOVA
RAEGITAZORO
RAEGITAZORO Pulse Nigeria

But it wasn't just about the familiar big names; this year’s lineup truly highlighted the power of fresh, emerging voices that dared to push boundaries and reimagine what fashion could be. Each day brought something new, from unexpected fabric combinations and sustainable practices to collections inspired by folklore, nature, and even the cosmos. These designers didn’t just create clothes, they brought us on a journey through personal and cultural narratives that left the audience in awe.

HATSIBANA
HATSIBANA Pulse Nigeria

Among these standout moments, a few collections stood out as unforgettable, each with its own story to tell and unique perspective. Here are the top 7 design stories that defined Moscow Fashion Week 2024 and proved that fashion is a world where art and storytelling meet.

Imagine neon lights, bold textures, and wild patterns, but with a twist: it’s all eco-friendly. Indonesian brand RAEGITAZORO brought an electrifying vibe to the runway with a palette of bright neon shades paired with recycled materials.

RAEGITAZORO
RAEGITAZORO Pulse Nigeria
RAEGITAZORO
RAEGITAZORO Pulse Nigeria

They turned leftover fabrics into jaw-dropping designs with everything from spandex to organza. The collection screamed that sustainability doesn’t have to be dull or understated, it can be bold, lively, and make a statement that’s impossible to ignore. Fashion with a conscience, but make it neon.

RAEGITAZORO
RAEGITAZORO Pulse Nigeria

Imagine walking into a runway show and seeing a flowing, snow-white cloak adorned with delicate rosehip embroidery. That’s exactly what Hatsibana brought to life with its “Wild Rose” collection, inspired by Nalchik’s natural beauty and traditions.

HATSIBANA
HATSIBANA Pulse Nigeria
HATSIBANA
HATSIBANA Pulse Nigeria
The long, draped designs were both regal and earthy, creating a unique fusion of haute couture and folklore. The standout piece? A maxi cloak that floated down the runway like a rosehip-adorned dream. This was more than fashion; it was a cultural homage wrapped in elegance.

HATSIBANA
HATSIBANA Pulse Nigeria

Moscow-based by/DAS/ served up a collection that felt straight out of a mythological tale, with touches of modern grunge to give it an edge.

by.DAS
by.DAS Pulse Nigeria
by.DAS
by.DAS Pulse Nigeria

The brand played with deconstructed designs and asymmetrical silhouettes, creating corsets and skirts that seemed like relics of an ancient Slavic legend but with a fresh twist.

by.DAS
by.DAS Pulse Nigeria

The dark color palette, interspersed with earthy greens and deep reds, added to the mystique, making it feel like each piece carried its own little piece of folklore.

by.DAS
by.DAS Pulse Nigeria
Who knew the synchronized flight of birds could inspire a whole collection? Anna Kropotova from Rostov-on-Don certainly did, bringing a sense of fluidity and grace to her runway show. Each piece seemed to flow and flutter, just like a flock in motion.

ANNA KROPOTOVA
ANNA KROPOTOVA Pulse Nigeria
ANNA KROPOTOVA
ANNA KROPOTOVA Pulse Nigeria

With pleated textures and neutral tones of beige, graphite, and white, Kropotova’s collection reminded us of nature’s subtle beauty, captured in fabric. Watching her collection on the runway felt like a poetic dance, each piece in harmony with the next.

ANNA KROPOTOVA
ANNA KROPOTOVA Pulse Nigeria

If you think of denim, space probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind, but MAISON REVOLTA proved that the two can blend beautifully. Inspired by Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space, this Brazilian brand crafted denim and leather pieces that captured the rugged elegance of cosmic exploration.

MAISON REVOLTA
MAISON REVOLTA Pulse Nigeria
MAISON REVOLTA
MAISON REVOLTA Pulse Nigeria
With metallic details and fitted silhouettes, each piece felt like a tribute to space’s vast, uncharted mystery. This collection was all about strength, resilience, and the power of women, qualities that were practically woven into each seam.

MAISON REVOLTA
MAISON REVOLTA Pulse Nigeria

Moscow brand XakaMa designed for the woman who knows exactly who she is. Their collection mixed parachute pants, oversized leather jackets, and translucent skirts to create a look that was both edgy and undeniably chic.

XakaMa
XakaMa Pulse Nigeria
XakaMa
XakaMa Pulse Nigeria

With playful elements like fur-trimmed skirts and metal rivets, XakaMa brought a mix of strength and softness, crafting a narrative of empowerment. Every piece radiated confidence, and it was clear that XakaMa’s muse is someone who embraces her uniqueness with style.

XakaMa
XakaMa Pulse Nigeria
XakaMa
XakaMa Pulse Nigeria
The Yakut brand INNIKI brought something spiritual to the runway with a collection that honored Yakut culture through traditional motifs and symbolic references.

Inniki
Inniki Pulse Nigeria
Inniki
Inniki Pulse Nigeria

Each piece embodied the philosophy of Aal Luuk Mas, a sacred Yakut tree symbolizing humanity’s connection to nature. The collection was divided into styles representing three “human souls,” each with its unique color scheme and design.

Inniki
Inniki Pulse Nigeria
Inniki
Inniki Pulse Nigeria

From airy, ethereal dresses to bold leather pieces, INNIKI’s designs offered a rich, layered story of identity and nature, showcasing the profound connection between fashion and culture.

Inniki
Inniki Pulse Nigeria

Each of these collections brought something original and heartfelt to Moscow Fashion Week. From folklore to neon, space-inspired denim to spiritual symbolism, these designers didn’t just make clothes—they told stories, started conversations, and reminded us that fashion is more than just what we wear. It’s a reflection of culture, identity, and the wild, wonderful world around us.

