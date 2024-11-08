Every Day is Black Friday: adidas announces massive discount sales throughout November

adidas, the world-renowned leader in sportswear and lifestyle apparel, proudly announces a landmark Black Friday campaign designed to deliver exceptional value to Nigerian customers.

adidas invites all fans of the brand to purchase premium products at remarkable discounts every day, from November 1 till December 1 2024.

Whether shopping online or in any adidas store across Nigeria, customers can now enjoy reduced prices daily on the most iconic footwear, high-performance apparel, and versatile accessories in the adidas lineup.

The campaign tagged Every Day is Black Friday, is more than just a seasonal sale; it’s adidas’ commitment to making top-tier products accessible to all, bridging the gap between premium quality and everyday affordability. While the focus is on Nigeria’s growing community of style-conscious and performance-driven customers, adidas aims to bring everyone closer to the brand’s high standards in design, technology, and comfort, with discounts that reflect a genuine appreciation for its loyal customers. From athletic essentials to casual streetwear, this Black Friday sale caters to both the dedicated sports enthusiast and the trend-conscious fashion lover alike.

Speaking on the campaign, Ijeoma Arum, CEO of BrandCo Nigeria, official distributor for adidas in Nigeria, expressed her excitement for this unique sales event:

"Our Black Friday campaign is unlike any other in Nigeria—offering incredible discounts every day of the month. It’s our way of giving back to those who truly love the adidas brand, making sure they have access to our high-quality products without compromise. This initiative allows Nigerians to shop their favorite adidas products at an outstanding value, all month long, for themselves and their loved ones."

adidas’ dedication to enhancing the shopping experience is evident not only in the wide selection of discounted products but also in the level of service customers can expect.

Whether customers are browsing on the adidas website or visiting our stores in Victoria Island, Ikeja City Mall, Circle Mall Lekki, Jabi Lake Mall Abuja, or Garden City Mall Port Harcourt, they’ll enjoy a consistently high-quality shopping environment. The brand is committed to providing a range of product categories—including sports, fashion, and lifestyle—tailored to meet the diverse needs of its Nigerian audience. Shoppers can expect an expansive selection of products for both adults and children, and the experience is designed to make shopping easy, intuitive, and enjoyable at every turn.

Shop Black Friday Deals Online: A Convenient, Exclusive Shopping Opportunity

For those who prefer to shop from the comfort of their homes, adidas has enhanced its online shopping experience at www.adidas.com/ng, offering Nigerians access to exclusive Black Friday deals online. With fast delivery across Nigeria and an optimised site experience, adidas makes it easier than ever to access premium collections without the need to visit a physical store. In addition to discounted prices, online shoppers will enjoy a wide range of styles and personalised recommendations, catering to the needs of busy customers who value convenience and accessibility.

This Every Day is Black Friday campaign is not just a sale—it’s a celebration of adidas’ connection to its Nigerian audience. Shop online or visit any of the adidas stores across the country to bring home adidas quality at unbeatable prices!

---