ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Bridal house, Deola Sagoe closes bespoke services following accusation from customer

Temi Iwalaiye

Deola Sagoe has announced they are discontinuing their bespoke (custom-made) services.

Deola Sagoe is a foremost fashion designer [Instagram/deolasagoe]
Deola Sagoe is a foremost fashion designer [Instagram/deolasagoe]

Deola Sagoe is known as one of Nigeria’s top bridal designers. They have created stunning aso-oke attire since the early 2010s, outfits that many women dream of wearing on their wedding day.

However, as of October 2024, the brand will no longer be producing bespoke pieces, which are tailored from scratch to a client's specific requests.

This decision was made following an incident involving fashion influencer Hafsah Mohammed, who publicly criticised the brand for recreating a design she believed was made exclusively for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hafsah explained that in 2022 she paid $5,000 for a custom outfit, only to later see an identical style worn by Tayo, Yhemolee’s wife.

Hafsah and Tayo in similar designs [X]
Hafsah and Tayo in similar designs [X] Pulse Nigeria

Hafsah commented that, “This whole situation has taught me it’s very important to seek clarification and proper documentation with someone Nigerian designer about what one is getting and whether you will be getting exclusivity."

"If I had known I wasn’t getting exclusivity, I wouldn’t have paid $5,000 in 2022 for an outfit that would be remade over and over again."

"Only to be bullied and insulted because I tweeted that I was surprised. I had over seven looks for my wedding, all of them custom-made and none of them remade by other designs, except for this one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Deola Sagoe stated that all designs are the intellectual property of Deola Sagoe Limited, explaining, “All garments purchased from Deola originate within Deola Sagoe Limited and at all times remain the intellectual property of Deola Sagoe Limited. On no occasion is a client required to originate designs or design features.”

While this back and forth may have spurred their decision to stop bespoke services, Deola Sagoe did not say that was the reason, but stated they are closing the bespoke division to "introduce our next chapter."

This does not mean the business is closing, but that it will no longer offer custom-made pieces; future offerings may focus on off-the-rack styles.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bridal house, Deola Sagoe closes bespoke services following accusation from customer

Bridal house, Deola Sagoe closes bespoke services following accusation from customer

November 5 & 6: BetKing brings free Danfo rides to Lagosians with Danfo Lagos

November 5 & 6: BetKing brings free Danfo rides to Lagosians with Danfo Lagos

Got food poisoned? Here's what to do immediately to feel better

Got food poisoned? Here's what to do immediately to feel better

5 best TikTokers in Nigeria (2024)

5 best TikTokers in Nigeria (2024)

A Nigerian’s Tale of Moscow: Fashion, Food, and Warm Welcomes

A Nigerian’s Tale of Moscow: Fashion, Food, and Warm Welcomes

Reactions trail leaked 400 sex tapes of Equatorial Guinea official with various married women

Reactions trail leaked 400 sex tapes of Equatorial Guinea official with various married women

Lights, Camera, Nightlife… unveiling Nigeria’s biggest nightlife influencers

Lights, Camera, Nightlife… unveiling Nigeria’s biggest nightlife influencers

Can eating carrots improve your sight? Here’s the truth

Can eating carrots improve your sight? Here’s the truth

Here's the country with the best music in the world

Here's the country with the best music in the world

5 benefits of ice therapy for a fresh, glowing face

5 benefits of ice therapy for a fresh, glowing face

This is the least visited country in the world - Here's what is keeping people away

This is the least visited country in the world - Here's what is keeping people away

5 foods you should never eat raw

5 foods you should never eat raw

Pulse Sports

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Brics+

A Nigerian’s Tale of Moscow: Fashion, Food, and Warm Welcomes

Wardrobe

6 wardrobe essentials every professional woman should own

ANNA KROPOTOVA

From Neon Dreams to Yakut Soul: 7 Unforgettable Designs from Moscow Fashion Week 2024

PIQIT by IO Furniture unveils new collection partners AD Connect at Design Week Lagos

PIQIT by IO Furniture launches new collection in collaboration with AD Connect