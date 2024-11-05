Bridal house, Deola Sagoe closes bespoke services following accusation from customer

However, as of October 2024, the brand will no longer be producing bespoke pieces, which are tailored from scratch to a client's specific requests.

This decision was made following an incident involving fashion influencer Hafsah Mohammed, who publicly criticised the brand for recreating a design she believed was made exclusively for her.

Hafsah explained that in 2022 she paid $5,000 for a custom outfit, only to later see an identical style worn by Tayo, Yhemolee’s wife.

Hafsah commented that, “This whole situation has taught me it’s very important to seek clarification and proper documentation with someone Nigerian designer about what one is getting and whether you will be getting exclusivity."

"If I had known I wasn’t getting exclusivity, I wouldn’t have paid $5,000 in 2022 for an outfit that would be remade over and over again."

"Only to be bullied and insulted because I tweeted that I was surprised. I had over seven looks for my wedding, all of them custom-made and none of them remade by other designs, except for this one.”

In response, Deola Sagoe stated that all designs are the intellectual property of Deola Sagoe Limited, explaining, “All garments purchased from Deola originate within Deola Sagoe Limited and at all times remain the intellectual property of Deola Sagoe Limited. On no occasion is a client required to originate designs or design features.”

While this back and forth may have spurred their decision to stop bespoke services, Deola Sagoe did not say that was the reason, but stated they are closing the bespoke division to "introduce our next chapter."