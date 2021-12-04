Style Inspiration: 5 perfect vacation outfits inspired by Tiwa Savage

Her outfits when she is on vacation are very aspirational and that is why she is our style inspiration for the week.

Here are five of her best vacation looks;

1. Straw hat and kimono

That straw hat and sheer kimono is vacation outfit goals. This is what you wear to a luxury relaxation spot in Dubai and look like a rich aunty.

2. Classic white bikini

A white bikini is a vacation classic, and it screams vacation-ready. Tiwa looks amazing in it.

3. Comfy in satin

Tiwa looks comfortable in this satin bikini and kimono. We cannot think of a better way to relax on a yacht except in this outfit.

4. Casual vacation fit

This oversized Bubu, sneakers, and shorts say, "I am on vacation, do not disturb". It is perfect for shopping and strolling around the city.

5. Live in colour