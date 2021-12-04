RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: 5 perfect vacation outfits inspired by Tiwa Savage

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Let Tiwa Savage inspire your next vacation wardrobe.

Tiwa looks elegant on vacation [Instagram/Tiwasavage]
Tiwa looks elegant on vacation [Instagram/Tiwasavage]

Singer, Tiwa Savage, sang "I no come this life to suffer" and she lives by those words. She is often vacationing in different parts of the world.

Recommended articles

Her outfits when she is on vacation are very aspirational and that is why she is our style inspiration for the week.

Here are five of her best vacation looks;

That straw hat and sheer kimono is vacation outfit goals. This is what you wear to a luxury relaxation spot in Dubai and look like a rich aunty.

A white bikini is a vacation classic, and it screams vacation-ready. Tiwa looks amazing in it.

Tiwa looks comfortable in this satin bikini and kimono. We cannot think of a better way to relax on a yacht except in this outfit.

This oversized Bubu, sneakers, and shorts say, "I am on vacation, do not disturb". It is perfect for shopping and strolling around the city.

This colourful gown from Kenneth Ize is perfect for island living, paired with Hermes slippers and it is perfection.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 young Nigerians talk about how parents, social media affect their mental health

10 young Nigerians talk about how parents, social media affect their mental health

Style Inspiration: 5 perfect vacation outfits inspired by Tiwa Savage

Style Inspiration: 5 perfect vacation outfits inspired by Tiwa Savage

Natural Remedies: How to treat eczema with oatmeal baths

Natural Remedies: How to treat eczema with oatmeal baths

3 natural ways you can make your breasts bigger

3 natural ways you can make your breasts bigger

Best pictures on Instagram this week

Best pictures on Instagram this week

What should we do when our thoughts become flesh?

What should we do when our thoughts become flesh?

The easiest way to draw brows on with pencil

The easiest way to draw brows on with pencil

The 7 countries in North Africa

The 7 countries in North Africa

Here are 5 ways to best approach a church girl

Here are 5 ways to best approach a church girl