3 guides for the perfect choice of your earrings

Amos Robi

Selecting the right pair of earrings involves more than just choosing what looks pretty

A woman with elegant earrings
A woman with elegant earrings

Earrings are a versatile accessory that can transform your look, complement your outfit, and express your personal style.

With so many options available, choosing the perfect pair can sometimes be overwhelming. Here are three comprehensive guides to help you select the ideal earrings for any occasion.

Round face: If you have a round face, elongate it with long, dangling earrings or drop earrings, avoiding round studs or hoops that can emphasize the roundness.

Oval face: Lucky for you, almost any style works well with an oval face! Whether it's studs, hoops, or balanced designs, you have a lot of versatility.

Just avoid overly long and narrow earrings that might elongate your face too much.

Square face: Soften angular features of a square face with hoop earrings or medium to long designs, steering clear of square studs or geometric shapes that accentuate the jawline.

A woman with elegant earrings
A woman with elegant earrings Pulse Live Kenya

Heart-shaped face: Balance a wider forehead and narrower chin with tear-drop earrings or chandelier styles, avoiding earrings wider at the top, which can emphasise the forehead.

Long face: Add width and balance to a long face with studs, clustered earrings, or short dangles, while avoiding long, narrow earrings that elongate the face further.

Skin tone: Your skin tone can guide you to the right metals and gemstones. Cool tones are flattered by silver, platinum, and white gold, along with gems like diamonds, sapphires, and emeralds.

Warm tones shine with gold, copper, and bronze, along with rubies, garnets, and amber. Neutral tones can go with both silver and gold effortlessly.

Personal style: Your personal style plays a crucial role. For a classic and elegant look, choose simple studs, pearl earrings, or small hoops.

A woman with elegant earrings
A woman with elegant earrings Pulse Live Kenya

If you're into bold and trendy styles, go for statement pieces, large hoops, or vibrant colours and unique designs.

Those with a bohemian flair might prefer handmade, intricate designs, or natural materials like wood or feathers.

Casual wear: Keep it simple with small hoops, studs, or simple dangles featuring lightweight metals, colourful beads, or small gemstones.

Office and professional settings: Opt for elegant yet understated studs or small hoops made from materials like gold, silver, or subtle gemstones.

A woman with elegant earrings
A woman with elegant earrings Pulse Live Kenya

Formal events: Make a statement with chandelier earrings, large studs with intricate designs, or drop earrings featuring precious stones like diamonds or pearls.

Special occasions or nights out: Add drama and flair with bold, glamorous pieces featuring crystals, bold colours, or large eye-catching designs.

