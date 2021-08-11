10 side hustles and skills for students to learn before leaving the university

The University is a place to explore your creativity and find out what you might enjoy doing.

A lot of people began their fashion, music, entrepreneurship and life from the activities they dabbled into in the university.

Doing something on the side keeps you balanced and well rounded, focusing solely on your academics will certainly keep you lopsided.

Here are 10 side hustles and skills you should consider;

1. Baking cake, small chops, and other pastries

Almost every day is someone's birthday. Baking is a sure way to get money steadily in school because students are always hungry and looking for things to munch.

Pulse Live Kenya

2. Selling clothes, shoes, and bags

People would always want to dress up and look nice, a ready market is available for you.

3. Fashion designing

This is guaranteed to take a lot of your time and energy, but it is all about finding the balance and starting something beautiful that you might want to do in the future.

ece-auto-gen

4. Graphic design

Someone is always contesting for a position in the student union, faculty or department and, they would need graphic designers for their posters. Also, a very employable skill.

Also, these unions would always want to print books and other items where the skill of a graphic designer will be needed.

5. Modelling and pageantry

Most models and pageant queens in Nigeria started from the university, you could also get into that and make it big. Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Unoaku Anyadike was a still a student of the University of Ibadan when she won the pageant in 2015.

6. Music production

This is not guaranteed to earn you money, but if you have a passion for it, you can always do it as a hobby.

7. Makeup

There is usually one party or dinner going on in school and, the services of makeup artists are hot and on-demand.

8. Nail Technician

Women beauty is an untapped gold mine learning how to do this would earn you money easily.

9. Web design and coding

No matter the course you are studying you can always make time to learn this. This skill increases your chance at getting a job and who knows you might actually create an app that people love and make money off it.

10. Professional courses

This is technically not a side hustle but open your mind to learn and improve your curriculum vitae before you leave school.