RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

10 side hustles and skills for students to learn before leaving the university

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Don't wait until you finish school before thinking about acquiring new skills.

You can learn new skills and start some side hustles while in universities.
You can learn new skills and start some side hustles while in universities.

Being in the University is an opportunity to explore your talents and try to earn extra cash while at it.

Recommended articles

The University is a place to explore your creativity and find out what you might enjoy doing.

A lot of people began their fashion, music, entrepreneurship and life from the activities they dabbled into in the university.

Doing something on the side keeps you balanced and well rounded, focusing solely on your academics will certainly keep you lopsided.

Here are 10 side hustles and skills you should consider;

Almost every day is someone's birthday. Baking is a sure way to get money steadily in school because students are always hungry and looking for things to munch.

Students will always buy cake and other snacks
Students will always buy cake and other snacks Pulse Live Kenya

People would always want to dress up and look nice, a ready market is available for you.

This is guaranteed to take a lot of your time and energy, but it is all about finding the balance and starting something beautiful that you might want to do in the future.

Fashion designing is tasking but rewarding
Fashion designing is tasking but rewarding ece-auto-gen

Someone is always contesting for a position in the student union, faculty or department and, they would need graphic designers for their posters. Also, a very employable skill.

Also, these unions would always want to print books and other items where the skill of a graphic designer will be needed.

Most models and pageant queens in Nigeria started from the university, you could also get into that and make it big. Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Unoaku Anyadike was a still a student of the University of Ibadan when she won the pageant in 2015.

This is not guaranteed to earn you money, but if you have a passion for it, you can always do it as a hobby.

There is usually one party or dinner going on in school and, the services of makeup artists are hot and on-demand.

Women beauty is an untapped gold mine learning how to do this would earn you money easily.

No matter the course you are studying you can always make time to learn this. This skill increases your chance at getting a job and who knows you might actually create an app that people love and make money off it.

This is technically not a side hustle but open your mind to learn and improve your curriculum vitae before you leave school.

What other side hustles do you think university students should get involved in?

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido announces acting role in new Hollywood movie

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Armed robbers took “the groundnut” student “was eating" & advised him to avoid bad groups

Sports Minister says the athlete who complained about having only one kit at the Olympics embarrassed Nigeria

Man takes female friend to construction site & uses her as labourer after she asked for money

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

Nigerians heap praises on Ghana as parliament approves visa waiver agreement between Ghana and UAE

Army to free 2 senior Boko Haram bomb experts after rehabilitation