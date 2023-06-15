Wren Regent Properties CEO, Amara Musa, expands horizons, diversifies into home fragrance industry with Nakama.

Amara took the real estate world by storm and positioned herself as one of the most enigmatic real estate consultants in Nigeria, and has become a household name to several High Net worth Individuals, companies, celebrities and politicians in providing exceptional service in the Nigerian real estate market.

Amara has now taken a dynamic turn and diversified into the home fragrance industry with the brand, NAKAMA. We talk to her about this diversification:

Q: Why did you, decide to diversify into the home fragrance industry?

A: I recognized the growing demand for high-quality home fragrance products in Nigeria. As an entrepreneur with a keen eye for opportunities, I saw a gap in the market and realized that our company, Wren Regent Properties, could leverage its existing infrastructure and resources to establish a successful brand in the home fragrance industry.

Additionally, I understood that expanding into a complementary industry would not only enhance our company's portfolio but also provide a diversified revenue stream.

Q: What products does Nakama offer in the home fragrance industry?

A: Nakama offers a range of exquisite home fragrance products, including reed diffusers, room sprays, scented candles, and candle care accessories. Their reed diffusers come in various captivating scents and are perfect for adding a subtle fragrance to any room.

The room sprays provide an instant burst of freshness and are ideal for creating a welcoming atmosphere. Nakama's scented candles offer both aesthetic appeal and a delightful scent, while the candle care accessories ensure optimal usage and safety.

Pulse Nigeria

Q: How does Nakama differentiate itself from other home fragrance brands in Nigeria?

A: Nakama differentiates itself through its commitment to quality and attention to detail. In line with our current client portfolio, premium products are highly valued, so Nakama's offerings are crafted using high-quality ingredients and materials. The brand also focuses on creating unique and captivating scents that evoke a sense of luxury and sophistication.

Furthermore, Nakama's emphasis on customer satisfaction is reflected in our exceptional customer service, where we strive to provide a personalized and memorable experience.

Q: What steps did you take to establish Nakama as a reputable brand in the home fragrance industry?

A: To establish Nakama as a reputable brand, we employed a strategic approach. Firstly, we conducted extensive market research to understand consumer preferences and identify gaps in the existing market.

This research guided the development of Nakama's product line, ensuring it catered to the specific needs and desires of the target audience e.g. our findings showed that male consumers liked woody and fresh scents, and our premier product line provides for that. Additionally, we invested in a team of experts who possessed a deep understanding of fragrance creation and product development.

This allowed Nakama to produce exceptional home fragrance products that exceeded customer expectations. Lastly, we implemented a comprehensive marketing and branding strategy, leveraging both traditional and digital platforms to raise awareness and build a strong brand presence.

Pulse Nigeria

Q: How has the diversification into the home fragrance industry impacted your real estate agency company, Wren Regent Properties Limited?

A: The diversification into the home fragrance industry has had a positive impact on Wren Regent. By expanding into a complementary industry, the company has gained a new revenue stream, diversifying its sources of income.

This diversification has helped mitigate potential risks associated with fluctuations in the real estate market. Furthermore, the success of Nakama has enhanced the company's brand reputation, positioning it as an innovative and versatile business entity.

The synergy between the real estate agency and home fragrance divisions has also allowed for cross-promotion and the opportunity to leverage existing customer relationships.

Q: What are your future plans for Nakama and Wren Regent Properties Limited?

A: I envision a bright future for both Nakama and Wren Regent Properties. For Nakama, we plan to continue expanding the product line, introducing new scents and home fragrance accessories to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Additionally, we aim to establish Nakama as a household name not just in Nigeria but also in the international market, exploring opportunities for distribution and partnerships abroad.

As for Wren Regent Properties, we intend to leverage the success of Nakama to further strengthen its position in the industry. We plan to invest in innovative technologies and modernize the company's operations to ensure it remains at the forefront of the real estate market.

We also aim to explore synergistic opportunities between the two divisions, creating a seamless experience for customers seeking both real estate services and home fragrance products.

Overall, we are committed to driving growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction in both Nakama and Wren Regent Properties.

