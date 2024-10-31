Palton Morgan promotes health & eco-living at NextGen Farms' Wellness event

Palton Morgan Holdings, a prominent real estate development company in Nigeria, proudly supported the Seed of Wellness event organised by NextGen Farms in Lagos.

The event is an initiative dedicated to promoting health, sustainable living, and wellness in modern communities. The event gathered families, wellness advocates, nature lovers, and sustainability enthusiasts with a shared goal, to inspire Lagos residents to embrace a healthier lifestyle through locally grown, nutritious produce.

As part of NextGen Farms' mission to incorporate wellness and sustainable practices into daily life, the Seed of Wellness offered workshops, expert-led talks, and interactive urban farming sessions. Participants had the opportunity to learn practical steps for adopting sustainable, health-focused habits within their communities to make living enjoyable.

Palton Morgan Holdings' support for the Seed of Wellness event this year aligns with its commitment to social responsibility, particularly in promoting health and environmental sustainability. The partnership shows the company's belief that modern living and wellness can coexist harmoniously and highlights the value of of incorporating green, healthy spaces within urban landscapes.

Peter Raven, Director of Project & Construction Management at Palton Morgan Holdings on the partnership, stated that; “At Palton Morgan, we embrace the growing interest in eco-conscious living. In all our projects, one of our key goals is to create spaces that make an impression – from the moment people step onto our properties, experiencing lush plants, trees, and the interplay of light and shade. We are convinced that there is a perfect harmony between the viability of our projects and eco-sustainability.”

Folake Johnson, Head of Brand Marketing at Palton Morgan Holdings, echoed the sentiment, stating, “The Seed of Wellness event was a natural fit for us. We prioritize intentional spaces, and this partnership allows us to engage directly with our stakeholders, aligning our vision with theirs to drive sustainable growth and innovation in agriculture and wellness within our communities. When we design spaces, our first thought is how our occupants will benefit from living in harmony with nature.”

She emphasised Palton Morgan’s commitment to biophilic design, explaining, “Biophilic design integrates nature with human spaces, enhancing our connection to the environment. This event provided the perfect platform to showcase Palton Morgan's commitment to wellness, agriculture, landscaping, and the future of real estate in Nigeria and beyond.”

Kofo Durosinmi-Etti, CEO of NextGen Farms Ltd, expressed her gratitude for Palton Morgan’s support, saying, “The Seed of Wellness event, in partnership with Palton Morgan Holdings, aims to encourage people to live a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. Beautiful landscapes are at the heart of this mission, and we’re thrilled to partner with Palton Morgan, whose dedication to real estate and stunning landscapes aligns with our vision.”

Durosinmi-Etti continued, “It all starts with a seed. We encourage people to grow their food, create gardens, and cultivate beautiful landscapes around them for a healthier future.”

This collaboration between Palton Morgan Holdings and NextGen Farms underscores a shared value and commitment to fostering wellness, sustainability, and beautiful spaces in Nigeria’s urban communities.

---