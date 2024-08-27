RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 important things you should know about donating blood

Anna Ajayi

Your blood donation can give someone a second chance at life.

What to know about blood donation [VerwellHealth]

Every day, thousands of people need blood for different reasons, like surgeries, accidents, or illnesses.

Unfortunately, there’s not enough blood available to help everyone who needs it. This is why donating blood is so important. Whether you have done it before or are thinking about it for the first time, understanding the process can help ease any worries you might have.

Donating blood so important [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Blood is something that cannot be made artificially; it can only come from kind-hearted donors. Hospitals and emergency services need a steady supply of blood to save lives, treat diseases, and help patients recover from surgeries. In fact, every second, someone needs a blood transfusion. By donating blood, you are directly helping these people in their time of need.

Here are some important things you should know about blood donation:

When you donate blood, you are not just helping one person. Your blood can be separated into different components, such as red blood cells, plasma, and platelets. Each of these components can be used to help different patients with specific needs. For example, red blood cells are used for trauma or surgery patients, while plasma can help those with blood clotting disorders. This means that with just one donation, you could potentially save up to three lives.

Blood donation has health benefits for you [BrixtonBlog] Pulse Nigeria

Donating blood is not only good for the recipients but also for the donors. Regular blood donation can help keep your iron levels balanced. High iron levels can be harmful to your health, so donating blood can help reduce this risk. Some studies also suggest that regular blood donation might lower the risk of heart disease.

Many people worry about whether donating blood will hurt or if it is safe. The good news is that donating blood is a quick, safe, and mostly painless process. The entire blood donation process takes about an hour, but the actual blood draw only lasts about 10 minutes. After donating, most people feel fine, though it’s always a good idea to rest and have a snack before going about your day.

There are different blood types, such as A, B, AB, and O. Knowing your blood type can be helpful, especially since some types are more in demand than others.

Knowing your blood type can be helpful [ThoughtCo] Pulse Nigeria

For example, O-negative blood is known as the universal donor because it can be given to people of any blood type. On the other hand, AB-positive blood is the universal recipient, meaning people with this type can receive blood from any other type. When you donate, your blood is tested to find out your type, and this information will be helpful for future donations.

Donating blood is not just a one-time event; you can give regularly. In fact, you can donate whole blood every 56 days, or about every two months. The human body is amazing and can replenish the blood you donate in a short amount of time. This means you can make a habit of donating and continue helping people throughout the year. Many people find great joy in knowing that they are making a difference on a regular basis.

