Influencer Awards Meet the Jury
The jury comprises of the brightest minds from across the globe who have a wealth of experience in the digital/media/partnership landscape. They will be responsible for screening the submitted nominations and selecting the Top 10 nominees per category. The Jury process will be transparent and fair and each nomination will be scored based on our criteria
Fisayo
Fisayo is a visual storyteller and finance/technology video producer with over 750,000 YouTube subscribers, 1.5M+ social followers, and 110M+ views. With a background in economic analysis and brand communication, he creates engaging content on mobile tech, personal finance, and the Nigerian economy. An Ambassador for Musicbed and part of the 2022 YouTube Black Voices Class, he has won awards like Tech Creator of the Year (TrendUpp) and Tech Influencer of the Year (TechPoint), and has been featured on Channels TV, Punch, TechCabal, Zikoko, Semafor, and more.
Adetutu Laditan
Adetutu Laditan, founder of Woof Studios, is a visionary marketing strategist transforming how African creators grow and monetize their platforms. A former Senior Marketing Manager at YouTube Sub-Saharan Africa, she has over a decade of experience driving platform growth, building creator communities, and connecting African storytellers to global opportunities. Passionate about shaping Africa’s creative future, she champions bold ideas that position creators as influential cultural leaders worldwide.
Mo Abudu
Mo Abudu, Founder and CEO of EbonyLife Group, is a trailblazing media entrepreneur and creative visionary transforming how African stories reach global audiences. From her groundbreaking talk show Moments with Mo to launching EbonyLife TV and producing global hits with Netflix, Sony, and BBC, she has built a world-class entertainment ecosystem spanning film, TV, training, and luxury lifestyle. Named among Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women and the TIME100 most influential people, Mo continues to champion African creativity, most recently acquiring a landmark property in London for EbonyLife Place London and raising a $50 million Afro Film Fund to empower African filmmakers worldwide.
Obi Asika
Obi Asika is a visionary leader and key architect of Nigeria’s creative and cultural industries, with over two decades of driving innovation, investment, and strategic collaborations across music, film, television, sports, tech, and culture. Widely known as a judge on Nigerian Idol, his true impact lies in building platforms like Storm 360/Storm Records, which launched globally successful artists and pioneered major productions such as Big Brother Nigeria and The Apprentice Africa. He co-founded Social Media Week Lagos, led landmark sports and cultural events, and in government became the first Presidential Senior Special Assistant on Digital Policy & Social Media, shaping national strategies for culture, media, and sports. A global authority on African creative economies, Asika has spoken at leading institutions worldwide and served on influential boards, earning honors such as the Afrobeats Hall of Fame Induction (2022) and Cannes Lions Jury Membership (2024). Through his work, he continues to champion Nigeria’s soft power and position it as a global cultural powerhouse.
