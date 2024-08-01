Influencer Awards Meet the Jury

Fisayo Fisayo is a visual storyteller and finance/technology video producer with over 750,000 YouTube subscribers, 1.5M+ social followers, and 110M+ views. With a background in economic analysis and brand communication, he creates engaging content on mobile tech, personal finance, and the Nigerian economy. An Ambassador for Musicbed and part of the 2022 YouTube Black Voices Class, he has won awards like Tech Creator of the Year (TrendUpp) and Tech Influencer of the Year (TechPoint), and has been featured on Channels TV, Punch, TechCabal, Zikoko, Semafor, and more.

Adetutu Laditan Adetutu Laditan, founder of Woof Studios, is a visionary marketing strategist transforming how African creators grow and monetize their platforms. A former Senior Marketing Manager at YouTube Sub-Saharan Africa, she has over a decade of experience driving platform growth, building creator communities, and connecting African storytellers to global opportunities. Passionate about shaping Africa’s creative future, she champions bold ideas that position creators as influential cultural leaders worldwide.

Mo Abudu Mo Abudu, Founder and CEO of EbonyLife Group, is a trailblazing media entrepreneur and creative visionary transforming how African stories reach global audiences. From her groundbreaking talk show Moments with Mo to launching EbonyLife TV and producing global hits with Netflix, Sony, and BBC, she has built a world-class entertainment ecosystem spanning film, TV, training, and luxury lifestyle. Named among Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women and the TIME100 most influential people, Mo continues to champion African creativity, most recently acquiring a landmark property in London for EbonyLife Place London and raising a $50 million Afro Film Fund to empower African filmmakers worldwide.