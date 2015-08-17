Man dies in accident on his way to bury late father

Many would quickly shout 'God forbid' and 'it is not my portion' in the case of Ikenna Emelumgini, a young man in his 30s who reportedly lost his life in a ghastly motor accident as he was travelling from Lagos to his hometown somewhere in the South Eastern part of Nigeria for the burial of his father who died some few months back.

According to his friends on Facebook, Emelumgini had put in place plans to give his father a befitting burial and was on an advanced journey to prepare the grounds for his group of friends and business associates to join him for the grand event which he had promised to make large and colourful, only for them to receive the sad news that he had also joined his father in the great beyond.