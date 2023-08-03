ADVERTISEMENT
US Mission hosts the Headies as it returns to Atlanta for 2023 edition

Adeayo Adebiyi

The US Consular General lauds the creative partnership between Nigerian and the United States.

The US Mission hosts the Headies as it returns to Atlanta for 2023 edition
The US Mission hosts the Headies as it returns to Atlanta for 2023 edition

Delivering remarks at the pre-award reception in honor of the 16th Annual Headies Music Awards, U.S. Consul General Will Stevens applauded the burgeoning ties of the two countries in the creative industry.

Consul General Stevens explained that the return of the Headies award to Atlanta symbolizes the Nigerian music industry’s dynamism, creativity, and growing global reach. He highlighted the important role of an inclusive and sustainable creative ecosystem in advancing economic growth and strengthening bilateral people-to-people ties.

Nigerian Consul General in Atlanta, Ambassador Amina Smaila, noted that the upcoming 16th Headies Awards in Atlanta offers an opportunity to celebrate African culture, resilience, and creativity.

Founder/Executive Producer of the Headies Music Awards, Ayo Animashaun, expressed his excitement at the growing cultural and artistic exchanges between the United States and Nigeria. He noted that the 16th Headies provides an invaluable opportunity for U.S. artists and entertainment professionals to engage with their Nigerian counterparts, fostering meaningful connections and inspiring new collaborations.

The Academy earlier announced the nominees for the 2023 Headies awards with Asake, Burna Boy, and Rema leading the list. Public voting is currently ongoing for the different categories ahead of the ceremony set to hold in Atlanta on September 3, 2023.

