The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Spotify data shows how Ramadan impacted users music listening habit

Adeayo Adebiyi

Spotify has released a new data that shows how the holy month of Ramadan has shaped the way people consume music and content on the platform.

How the holy month of Ramadan impacts the way people consume music and content on Spotify
How the holy month of Ramadan impacts the way people consume music and content on Spotify

Recommended articles

Spotify date highlights how the consumption of audio such as music and podcasts, changes to reflect this period in users’ lives. The data was pulled from eight key markets– Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Pakistan, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Indonesia – and shows a definitive shift to a more mindful, spiritual tone.

The data paints an interesting picture of how the consumption of audio such as music and podcasts, changes to reflect this period in users’ lives.

During Ramadan, the streaming of content such as music, meditative podcasts and yoga playlists, peaks at 8am across all the markets analysed, suggesting that listeners use the app to cultivate a sense of calm mindfulness going into the day. Quran readings are streamed at night or early morning. In general, people stream more at night during Ramadan, except for a sudden drop in use during sunset. This aligns with Muslims hitting pause for prayers and breaking their fasts with family, but then using the evening hours to unwind or seek out religious teachings.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria there were drops in Scripted Fiction podcasts, as well as in a range of sports sub-genres, indicating a distinct shift away from entertainment in favour of the more mindful practices of the Holy Month. Curiously, Nigerian users have also been listening to more podcasts about Digital Culture during Ramadan, but other entertainment genres like Horror/Paranormal and Science Fiction and Fantasy have both seen marked drops.

During Ramadan in previous years, Spotify saw a 53% increase in the streaming of religious podcasts. This points to the use of the app for Quran readings, Islamic lectures, and other digital religious resources. Dive a little deeper to look at the sub-genres, and there’s an increase in listenership for ‘Human Interest’ and ‘Culture and Identity’ podcasts, at 27% and 24% respectively. In Nigeria, one of the largest shifts in the data is a 680% spike in the podcast genre ‘Trying Moments’.

The listening spike in Trying Moments podcasts indicates a search for empathy, connection and inspiration that comes from hearing others’ stories. The data suggests that music is being used as a powerful tool for influencing mood, helping to cultivate feelings of patience and positivity.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spotify data shows how Ramadan impacted users music listening habit

Spotify data shows how Ramadan impacted users music listening habit

Victony is making a global charge with 'Soweto'

Victony is making a global charge with 'Soweto'

5 Nigerian celebrities with famous parents you may not have known about

5 Nigerian celebrities with famous parents you may not have known about

Film inspired by Chibok girls drops on 9-year anniversary of kidnapping

Film inspired by Chibok girls drops on 9-year anniversary of kidnapping

Tunde Kelani is working on a second part to iconic 'Saworoide'

Tunde Kelani is working on a second part to iconic 'Saworoide'

Fans believe Mercy Chinwo is pregnant

Fans believe Mercy Chinwo is pregnant

BBNaija's Saga clarifies engagement with Nini was not a prank

BBNaija's Saga clarifies engagement with Nini was not a prank

Skales admits he's enjoying a 'real family' for the first time

Skales admits he's enjoying a 'real family' for the first time

'The government has failed but entertainment is helping out', says Davido

'The government has failed but entertainment is helping out', says Davido

Pulse Sports

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

Do Chelsea have a Joao Felix conundrum?

Do Chelsea have a Joao Felix conundrum?

Manchester United takeover: Further confusion as latest bidder withdraws offer

Manchester United takeover: Further confusion as latest bidder withdraws offer

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk set for mega heavyweight showdown

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk set for mega heavyweight showdown

5 Chelsea players that could end Real Madrid's Champions League dream

5 Chelsea players that could end Real Madrid's Champions League dream

Why Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to retire in 2020

Why Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to retire in 2020

Israel Adesanya explains tactics to defeat Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya explains tactics to defeat Alex Pereira

Osimhen injury: Simeone out a blessing in disguise, Raspadori the right call

Osimhen injury: Simeone out a blessing in disguise, Raspadori the right call

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

SIDHU MOOSE WALA ' MERA NA' FEAT BURNA BOY & STEEL BANGLE

Burna Boy sets YouTube record with guest appearance on Sidhu Moose Wala's posthumous single 'Mera Na'

Asake, Joeboy

Potential Joeboy & Asake collaboration excite fans

Davido

Davido's 'Timeless' sets new Nigerian record across all major streaming platforms

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' goes double diamond in France