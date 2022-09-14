Artist: Odunsi
Odunsi returns with new EP 'Denim'
Nigerian Alternative star Odunsi has returned with a new a four-track EP he calls 'Denim'.
Recommended articles
Album Title: Denim
Genre: Alternative
Date of Release: September 14, 2022
Producers: (Track 1 - Odunsi, Numbernine), (Track 2 - Jay Trench, Dane Burch), (Track 3 - Odunsi, Dane Burch), (Track 4 - Odunsi, Dane Burch, 2aaB)
Song Art:
Length: 6 minutes 56 seconds
Features: 1 - 2aaB
Label: Starboy/RCA Records
Details/Takeaway: Odunsi returns with a masterpiece that showcase is curious ability to play around with different sounds and bring them under one umbrella that creates a distinctive hybrid.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng