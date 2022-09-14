RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Odunsi returns with new EP 'Denim'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Alternative star Odunsi has returned with a new a four-track EP he calls 'Denim'.

Odunsi - Denim EP
Odunsi - Denim EP

Artist: Odunsi

Album Title: Denim

Genre: Alternative

Date of Release: September 14, 2022

Producers: (Track 1 - Odunsi, Numbernine), (Track 2 - Jay Trench, Dane Burch), (Track 3 - Odunsi, Dane Burch), (Track 4 - Odunsi, Dane Burch, 2aaB)

Song Art:

Odunsi - Denim EP
Odunsi - Denim EP Pulse Nigeria

Length: 6 minutes 56 seconds

Features: 1 - 2aaB

Label: Starboy/RCA Records

Details/Takeaway: Odunsi returns with a masterpiece that showcase is curious ability to play around with different sounds and bring them under one umbrella that creates a distinctive hybrid.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
