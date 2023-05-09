The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kenyan sensation Maandy announced as Spotify’s Equal Artist for May 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

Witty, edgy, and will definitely make you dance are just some of the words used to describe Maandy’s music.

Maandy
Maandy

Recommended articles

Her music is bound to get you on your feet and is currently enjoying massive airplay on radio as well as at clubs. Maandy is a versatile multi-genre musician. Her debut albums Frisky and Kabaya slip between rapid fire Trap, Hip-Hop grit and bouncy Dance Hall styles showcasing her love for her craft.

Maandy joins other Kenyan musical titans such as Muthoni DQ, Nikita Kering’ and Xeniah Manasseh who have also been Spotify EQUAL ambassadors in the past.

Maandy began her musical career in 2016, churning out bold and high quality music while steadily growing her fanbase. Some fan favourites since then include 'Sirudi Home', 'Shash na Lipgloss' and 'BTW'.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Being a part of the EQUAL program means a lot to me. I feel seen and appreciated for my work as a woman in the music industry. Navigating a male dominated industry requires composure and a lot of resilience. As intimidating as it might get sometimes, one has to realise they have just as much right to occupy these spaces as the men,” says Maandy

EQUAL Africa seeks to spotlight and amplify the voices of African female artists breaking down barriers and making waves in music. In addition, it amplifies their music by exposing their catalogue to global listenership.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Apple Music celebrates 50 years of Hip Hop with new DNA audio series

Apple Music celebrates 50 years of Hip Hop with new DNA audio series

Kenyan sensation Maandy announced as Spotify’s Equal Artist for May 2023

Kenyan sensation Maandy announced as Spotify’s Equal Artist for May 2023

A-Q speaks from the top in 'God's Engineering 2' [Pulse Album Review]

A-Q speaks from the top in 'God's Engineering 2' [Pulse Album Review]

MI Abaga, wife speak up on dealing with neurodevelopmental disorder, ADHD

MI Abaga, wife speak up on dealing with neurodevelopmental disorder, ADHD

DJ Maphorisa in trouble for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

DJ Maphorisa in trouble for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

CJ. Obasi, Babatunde Apalowo are headed to Seattle International Film Festival

CJ. Obasi, Babatunde Apalowo are headed to Seattle International Film Festival

Libianca makes Billboard Hot 100 debut with hit single 'People'

Libianca makes Billboard Hot 100 debut with hit single 'People'

Rema set to break record for longest charting African song on Billboard Hot 100

Rema set to break record for longest charting African song on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' sets new Billboard Hot 100 African record with top 5 entry

Rema's 'Calm Down' sets new Billboard Hot 100 African record with top 5 entry

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Tiwa Savage, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Katy Perry

Tiwa Savage and all artists performing at King Charles III's coronation

Tiwa Savage performing at the Coronation of King Charles III

Why Tiwa Savage's song at King Charles' coronation was right choice [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Chris Brown

Chris Brown is in love with Afrobeats