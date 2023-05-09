Kenyan sensation Maandy announced as Spotify’s Equal Artist for May 2023

Her music is bound to get you on your feet and is currently enjoying massive airplay on radio as well as at clubs. Maandy is a versatile multi-genre musician. Her debut albums Frisky and Kabaya slip between rapid fire Trap, Hip-Hop grit and bouncy Dance Hall styles showcasing her love for her craft.

Maandy joins other Kenyan musical titans such as Muthoni DQ, Nikita Kering’ and Xeniah Manasseh who have also been Spotify EQUAL ambassadors in the past.

Maandy began her musical career in 2016, churning out bold and high quality music while steadily growing her fanbase. Some fan favourites since then include 'Sirudi Home', 'Shash na Lipgloss' and 'BTW'.

“Being a part of the EQUAL program means a lot to me. I feel seen and appreciated for my work as a woman in the music industry. Navigating a male dominated industry requires composure and a lot of resilience. As intimidating as it might get sometimes, one has to realise they have just as much right to occupy these spaces as the men,” says Maandy