Ghanaian superstar Efya makes come back with new hit single 'Super Super'

Efya shared that 'Super Super' is the beginning of a new era in her music career, and she has a lot of inspiring music in store. The song is an Afro-pop tune that uses infectious rhythms and catchy lyrics to inspire listeners to feel good about themselves and their lives. "Super Super" is a danceable, inspirational song that uplifts the soul and carries the listener through the entire day.

'Super Super' is just a taste of what the versatile singer/songwriter has in store for fans. Efya has revealed that her upcoming music will explore themes of growth, pain, strength, challenges, and love, and feature collaborations with established and up-and-coming artists from around the world.