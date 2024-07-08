ADVERTISEMENT
Spotify spotlights the rise of Drill music in Nigeria and Ghana

Adeayo Adebiyi

Drill music gaining ground in Nigeria and Ghana.

The Naija Drill and its Ghanaian counterpart, Asakaa are characterized by their hard-hitting beats, gritty lyrics, and a raw authenticity that resonates deeply with Gen Z listeners.

The rise of Drill in Nigeria and Ghana is more than just a musical trend; it's a cultural phenomenon that reflects the experiences and perspectives of a new generation of artists who are using clever wordplay, biting punchlines, and heavy metaphors to paint vivid pictures of urban life, societal challenges, and personal ambitions.

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck
Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck Pulse Nigeria
Led by artists such as OdumoduBlvck, Jeriq, Psycho Yp, Reeplay, Aguero Banks, and Alpha Ojini, Naija Drill has captured the attention of young listeners, with Gen Z making up an astounding 95% of the genre's audience on Spotify.

The genre's popularity is evident in the numbers, with the Naija Drill playlist amassing over 400k streams in just 12 months.

Black Sheriff
Black Sheriff Pulse Ghana

In Ghana, the Asakaa movement is spearheaded by artists like Black Sherif, O'Kenneth, Jay Bahd, Kwaku DMC, and Reggie. Asakaa blends the hard baselines of traditional Drill with US rap influences, all delivered in Ghana's Twi language, creating a unique and compelling sound.

The genre's impact is clear, with Asakaa playlists garnering over 2 million streams and featuring in more than 38 million user-created playlists.

One of the geographical hearts of Naija Drill appears to be Abuja, which ranks among the top cities streaming the genre on Spotify, alongside Port Harcourt, Lagos, Onitsha, and Enugu.

In Ghana, Asakaa's heart beats the loudest in Ghana's cultural hubs of Accra, Kumasi, Tema, Koforidua, and Cape Coast.

However, the appeal of Naija Drill and Ghanian Drill extends far beyond national borders. The genre has found enthusiastic audiences in countries such as the United States, Great Britain, Denmark, Canada, and Italy, underlining its global potential.

With its raw energy, linguistic creativity, and unflinching social commentary, West African Drill is poised to make an indelible mark on the global music scene in the years to come.

Adeayo Adebiyi

