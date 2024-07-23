ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian superstar Asake will headline the iconic O2 Arena for the second time.

Asake is set to headline the O2 Arena for the second time [GQ Magazine]

In another landmark feat, Asake is set to headline the iconic O2 Arena in London for the second time after previously selling out the famous 20,000-capacity hall in 2023.

Asake's second headline concert at the O2 Arena is scheduled for September 21 and it will be one of the stops for his upcoming "Lungu Boy" tour set to kick off in August 2024.

Ahead of the tour, Asake has announced the release of a new LP 'Lungu Boy' which will be his third album in 3 years and fourth project since January 2022.

So far in 2024, Asake has only released one song which is 'Only Me,' a surprise release on his birthday, he had been on a breathtaking run of guest features collaborating with several stars including Zlatan, Ayra Starr, Victony, Tems, and Central Cee.

Ahead of the release of his new album, Asake is reported to have a collaboration with American superstar rapper Travis Scott. His upcoming 'Lungu Boy' album and tour is set to be another milestone in the career of the era-defining musician whose commanding exploration of Amapiano rocketed him to superstardom.

Asake's upcoming concert at the O2 Arena will also make him only the third Nigerian artist after Davido and Wizkid to headline the famous hall more than once.

