Asake drops sophomore album 'Work of Art'
Nigerian superstar Asake releases his second album, 'Work Of Art', out now via YBNL Nation/EMPIRE.
On the album, Asake worked with a number of producers, most notably his frequent collaborator Magicsticks and Nigerian producer BlaiseBeatz. Throughout the rollout Asake released several cinematic visuals – 'Amapiano' which was filmed in Lagos, 'Yoga' which was shot in picturesque Senegal, as well as '2:30' which was shot in Los Angeles and directed by Edgar Esteves.
Last week it was announced that Asake received his first ever BET Awards nomination for Viewers Choice: Best International Act at this year’s awards which are set for June 25th later this month.
Work of Art is the follow up to Asake’s debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe, which was released on September 7, 2022. It set the record for becoming the highest charting Nigerian debut album of all-time, reaching #1 in over 30 countries on Apple Music including the UK, Nigeria, Ireland, Ghana and more. He was the first ever African artist to reach #1 on the UK Apple Music albums chart with the release, which has now been streamed over 780 million times worldwide.
