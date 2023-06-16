Asake drops sophomore album 'Work of Art'

On the album, Asake worked with a number of producers, most notably his frequent collaborator Magicsticks and Nigerian producer BlaiseBeatz. Throughout the rollout Asake released several cinematic visuals – 'Amapiano' which was filmed in Lagos, 'Yoga' which was shot in picturesque Senegal, as well as '2:30' which was shot in Los Angeles and directed by Edgar Esteves.

Last week it was announced that Asake received his first ever BET Awards nomination for Viewers Choice: Best International Act at this year’s awards which are set for June 25th later this month.

