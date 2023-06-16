ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake drops sophomore album 'Work of Art'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Asake releases his second album, 'Work Of Art', out now via YBNL Nation/EMPIRE.

Asake drops sophomore album 'Work of Art'
Asake drops sophomore album 'Work of Art'

Recommended articles

On the album, Asake worked with a number of producers, most notably his frequent collaborator Magicsticks and Nigerian producer BlaiseBeatz. Throughout the rollout Asake released several cinematic visuals – 'Amapiano' which was filmed in Lagos, 'Yoga' which was shot in picturesque Senegal, as well as '2:30' which was shot in Los Angeles and directed by Edgar Esteves.

Last week it was announced that Asake received his first ever BET Awards nomination for Viewers Choice: Best International Act at this year’s awards which are set for June 25th later this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Work of Art is the follow up to Asake’s debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe, which was released on September 7, 2022. It set the record for becoming the highest charting Nigerian debut album of all-time, reaching #1 in over 30 countries on Apple Music including the UK, Nigeria, Ireland, Ghana and more. He was the first ever African artist to reach #1 on the UK Apple Music albums chart with the release, which has now been streamed over 780 million times worldwide.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asake drops sophomore album 'Work of Art'

Asake drops sophomore album 'Work of Art'

Comedian Real Warri Pikin narrates previous suicidal attempt

Comedian Real Warri Pikin narrates previous suicidal attempt

Here are 12 stars repping Nollywood at 2023 Essence Film Festival

Here are 12 stars repping Nollywood at 2023 Essence Film Festival

Veteran Nollywood actor Don Brymo Uchegbu is dead

Veteran Nollywood actor Don Brymo Uchegbu is dead

Davido describes Ronaldo as his very good friend

Davido describes Ronaldo as his very good friend

Nicki Minaj opted for surgery after getting body shamed by Lil Wayne

Nicki Minaj opted for surgery after getting body shamed by Lil Wayne

Mercy Chinwo wins Best International Act in UK's Premier Gospel Awards

Mercy Chinwo wins Best International Act in UK's Premier Gospel Awards

Actor Lalude receives new car with ₦1 million in donations

Actor Lalude receives new car with ₦1 million in donations

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bred recounts how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car

B-Red narrates how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car the first day they met

Burna Boy makes history as he performs in 2023 Champions League final

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music