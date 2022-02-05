Nollywood actors say it's unfair to accuse them of enabling money rituals

Reacting to the linking of Nollywood to ritual activities in the country, actors Femi Durojaiye, Monalisa Stephen, and Biodun Okeowo, spoke to this writer in separate interviews on the matter.

For Durojaiye, it is most unfair to allege that Nollywood is contributing to ritual killings.

According to him, “what Nollywood has done and has been doing is to stick a dagger at the very heart of the practice. This, we do by showing that those who engage in such evil practice always suffer terrible consequences. Every movie we make in Nollywood teaches one lesson or the other, which benefits the society or focuses the society on a subject matter that's in dire need of attention. Every Movie we produce is didactic as well. It's a universal norm in filmmaking. Nollywood ought to be vigorously commended for zeroing in on the dastardly act of ritual killings, and for showing the society the consequences of such acts."

We haven't been quiet about this particular evil, and neither shall we be silenced from exposing other societal ills, no matter the level of blackmail. “

The ‘Project 100 -Beyond’ Acting pioneer, however, blamed the increasing ritual activities on people’s lust and greed.

Corroborating Durojaiye’s sentiment, Stephen exemplified the opinion as she queries if Hollywood should be blamed for terrorism. “Can we say because of the shootings, bombings and destructions that form stories in Hollywood, the filmmaking industry should be blamed for aiding terrorism?” She questioned.

She, however, said poor parenting and poverty is responsible for the increasing number of ritual activities and not Nollywood as widely claimed on social media.

Like Durojaiye and Stephen, Okeowo maintained that Nollywood is not an enabler of ritual in Nigeria. “We rather preach against it,” she said.