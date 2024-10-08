Lateef Adedimeji’s Wife Throws Surprise Party for New Film 'Lisabi'

The actor took to Instagram on October 7, 2024, with a video from the surprise bash, showing the moment he walked into a house full of his loved ones and supporters, bringing him to tears. Adedimeji revealed that his wife Adebimpe planned the whole thing under the guise of attending a watch party for the movie.

His caption read, "A lot was going on with me yesterday, the plan was to get home and sleep but my wife kept calling to ask me to a Lisabi watch party, I didn’t have the energy however, I obliged her."

"Only for me to walk into a room of sensational surprise… My wife thought it wise to celebrate me for the Lisabi milestone, there’s absolutely nothing more thoughtful than this!"

Adedimeji went on to express his deep appreciation for his woman and his love for her, "Dear wifey, @Mo_Bimpe, the best decision I ever made in my life was the one that made you my Mrs, I can’t thank you enough, and when I count my blessings, I count you five times. I love you."

The actor also extended his gratitude to those who celebrated him, saying, "Thanks to everyone who came to surprise me, y’all got me, I’m short of words but please know that I’m grateful. Lisabi is streaming only on Netflix; watch and be glad."