Iyabo Ojo confirms daughter Priscilla's engagement to Tanzanian lover

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

It looks like Priscilla is about to become a wife!

Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla [Instagram/Iyabo Ojo]
Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla [Instagram/Iyabo Ojo]

On September 2, 2024, Iyabo Ojo took to Instagram and posted a video of Priscilla and Juma Jux's pre-wedding photoshoot and expressed her excitement about becoming the mother of the bride.

She wrote in her caption, "#JP love you both 🥰🥰 @its.priscy & @juma_jux #iyaiyawoloading."

Her post was welcomed with widespread joy and support from her followers, fans and fellow celebrities who were excited about Priscilla's impending nuptials. The comment section overflowed with congratulatory messages, goodwill and prayers for the family and the happy couple.

"Congratulations iya iyawo," actress Mercy Johnson wrote, and Angela Okorie commented, "Awwww Priscy so beautiful."

A fan wrote, "I rejoice with you aunty Alice ... May this bliss last a lifetime. They look so perfect together. Mo ba yin yo ,ę o ni ka ba mo lo ri won, ami".

"May your love be the foundation on which you build a beautiful life together. May your love continue to grow stronger with each passing day. Congratulation," another fan wrote.

"I remembered when you said you wanted priscy to get married soon and I’m glad it’s happening already ❤️ Congratulations mama 🎉 May your joy be permanent," a happy follower wrote.

Iyabo Ojo's post came amid confusion on social media after Priscilla posted the pictures from her and her man's traditional photoshoot without announcing her engagement. While some social media users thought it to just be a photoshoot, others assumed the pictures were a form of wedding announcement. Now Iyabo Ojo has cleared all doubts regarding the posts.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

