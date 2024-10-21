RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I've always wanted a big family - Wizkid's baby mama Jada P

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She also appreciates her partner Wizkid for giving her the opportunity to pursue her dreams.

Jada Pollock is currently pregnant with baby number 3 [Instagram/Jada_p]
Jada Pollock is currently pregnant with baby number 3 [Instagram/Jada_p]

On October 20, 2024, the heavily pregnant Pollock expressed her gratitude to God and celebrated the fulfilment of her dreams, posting a series of pictures showing off her growing baby bump.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday to me! 🎉Wow, where do I even start? First and foremost, I want to give thanks to God for guiding me this far in life and providing everything I could have ever desired and dreamt of. I’m truly living my dreams out, and I couldn’t be more thankful and grateful.

Pollock shared her excitement about family life, stressing that she has always wanted a big family. As she went on, she also expressed her profound appreciation for her partner and father to her children, Wizkid.

She added, "As I carry my third child, I sometimes have to pinch myself to fully grasp my reality. I used to dream of having a big family! It’s all i ever wanted! I feel so incredibly blessed to be a mother to these beautiful children and to have such a loving, caring, and supportive partner. Who makes me feel safe and is one of the best dads I could have wished for. He has not only blessed me with our beautiful babies but has also given me the opportunity to pursue my dreams."

"I’ve been able to embrace motherhood while embarking on one of the most incredible careers of a lifetime. As I sit and reflect on my life, I feel overwhelmed with gratitude. I am so lucky! I have an incredible village!!!!" she continued.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

