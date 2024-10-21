I've always wanted a big family - Wizkid's baby mama Jada P

On October 20, 2024, the heavily pregnant Pollock expressed her gratitude to God and celebrated the fulfilment of her dreams, posting a series of pictures showing off her growing baby bump.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday to me! 🎉Wow, where do I even start? First and foremost, I want to give thanks to God for guiding me this far in life and providing everything I could have ever desired and dreamt of. I’m truly living my dreams out, and I couldn’t be more thankful and grateful.

Pollock shared her excitement about family life, stressing that she has always wanted a big family. As she went on, she also expressed her profound appreciation for her partner and father to her children, Wizkid.

She added, "As I carry my third child, I sometimes have to pinch myself to fully grasp my reality. I used to dream of having a big family! It’s all i ever wanted! I feel so incredibly blessed to be a mother to these beautiful children and to have such a loving, caring, and supportive partner. Who makes me feel safe and is one of the best dads I could have wished for. He has not only blessed me with our beautiful babies but has also given me the opportunity to pursue my dreams."