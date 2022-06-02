RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

NCC confirms licensing of Elon Musk’s internet service, Starlink in Nigeria

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Starlink currently operates in 36 countries.

NCC confirms licensing of Elon Musk's internet service, Starlink in Nigeria. (Everynewsnaija)

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reportedly confirmed the licensing of Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet service in Nigeria.

Recently, the Tesla CEO announced on Twitter that the approval for Starlink's operations has been approved in Nigeria and Mozambique.

According to Nairametrics, the NCC while confirming the development said “The company received two licenses, which include the International Gateway license and Internet Service Provider (ISP) license, and will be trading as Starlink Internet Services Nigeria Ltd. According to NCC, the International Gateway license has a 10-year tenure while the ISP license is to last for five years. Both licenses take effect from May 2022 and may be renewed after the expiration”.

The NCC granted the licences a year after a team from the company visited Nigeria to discuss the possibility of obtaining a license.

However, with its low latency broadband internet system, Starlink's operation in Nigeria is expected to solve the problems of low internet penetration in rural Nigeria.

Starlink enables video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that are hitherto not possible with satellite internet.

Starlink currently operates in 36 countries and has over 400,000 subscribers around the world.

Bayo Wahab

