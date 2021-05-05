RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Olasupo Shasore leads Nigeria Advisory Board Of CWEIC as Dangote Group joins network

The Chairman of Nigeria Advisory Board of the Commonwealth Enterprise Investment Council (CWEIC), Olasupo Shasore has been extolled for the increase of partners in the council.

According to CWEIC, the Advisory board in Nigeria under Shasore has been outstanding as the turnout of strategic partners for the International Advisory Council Meeting in Lagos proves to be nothing short of encouraging.

CWEIC stated that whilst the council hopes to provide members with a platform to engage directly with business leaders outside of traditional Commonwealth markets, in addition to our strong Commonwealth network, Nigeria has led the way in terms of CWEIC’s global expansion with CWEIC’s presence in Nigeria expanding every year.

While appreciating the legal Luminary, Shashore, for his result-driven stances at the Nigeria International Advisory Council, CWEIC averred that greater achievements will definitely be achieved in respect to increasing in-market engagement and ensure a strong level of participation.

Nigeria now contributes more Strategic Partners to CWEIC’s network than any other country outside the UK. We currently have 15 Strategic Partners in the country, and have most recently welcomed Dangote Group and the Ekiti State Government to the network.

"Since the last Nigeria Advisory Council meeting earlier this year, new members have joined the CWEIC network from Bangladesh, Gibraltar, India, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UK, once again demonstrating CWEIC convening power, as well as the Commonwealth’s diversity.” ---- CWEIC said.

Responding to how far the Nigerian Advisory Board of the CWEIC has come under his chairmanship, Shasore appreciated the council for the avenue to bring to bear his capability of expanding the network and achieving the set objective of the council, stating that positioning Nigeria as a leader in CWEIC is his focus, hence will do more for the council.

Working with the team and networks, we would grow CWEIC beyond measures. Strategies are in place to ensure Nigeria – Commonwealth link is strengthened.” - Shashore said.

Our correspondent reports that Olasupo Shasore is a former Attorney General of Lagos State, a partner at Africa Law Practice and a Senior Counsel (a member of the inner bar, appointed Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 2006); often referred to as a ‘seasoned arbitrator and strategic litigator’, thirty years of experience acting for sovereign, sub-national and private international parties in international commercial & investment arbitration/ litigation and other advisory capacities.

