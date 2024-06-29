ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira finishes 1st half of 2024 as worst-performing currency in the world

Nurudeen Shotayo

Goldman Sachs had rated the naira as the best-performing currency in April of this year, predicting it could trade for below ₦1,000/$ in the next 12 months.

Naira finishes 1st half of 2024 as worst-performing currency in the world
Naira finishes 1st half of 2024 as worst-performing currency in the world

Recommended articles

This is according to a report released by Bloomberg on Friday, June 28, 2024.

Tracking data from FMDQ, Bloomberg identified devaluation, insufficient dollar liquidity, and market volatility as factors hindering the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s effort to strengthen the currency.

Other currencies that recorded poor performances in the first six months of the year besides the naira include Egypt’s pound and Ghana’s cedi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The platform noted that the naira weakened for a ninth straight day to ₦1,510 per dollar by the close of business on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

“The losing streak is the longest since July 2017 and takes the decline since the start of the year to 40 per cent.

“The naira’s performance is the worst among global currencies tracked by Bloomberg beside that of the pound in Lebanon, which is undergoing an economic crisis and witnessing dollarisation,” it reported.

Naira finishes 1st half of 2024 as worst-performing currency in the world [The Cable]
Naira finishes 1st half of 2024 as worst-performing currency in the world [The Cable] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This comes barely two months after the naira emerged as the best-performing currency in the world.

Goldman Sachs, in its March report on Nigeria's economic realities, rated naira as the best-performing currency in April 2024.

The report also projected that, with the upward swing of the naira in the foreign exchange market at the time, the currency may exchange below ₦1,000 per dollar in the coming months.

The firm added that the naira would appreciate to ₦1,200 per dollar within the next 12 months.

However, it disclosed that the local currency surged 12% against the greenback, adding to a 1% increase in March.

ADVERTISEMENT
Yemi Cardoso.
Yemi Cardoso. Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the CBN oversees naira performance in FX market. Pulse Nigeria

As captured in its latest economic report on Nigeria, PricewaterhouseCoopers Limited (PwC) said the naira plummeted against the dollar by 67.8% from an average of ₦461.1 in May 2023 to ₦1,433.80 in May 2024.

“The depreciation took effect despite foreign exchange market reforms by CBN to achieve price discovery and attract liquidity to the market,” PwC stated.

Similarly, Bloomberg's latest report noted that the currency was volatile between mid-April and May due to the imbalance between demand and supply for the greenback before improvement in dollar inflows in June halted the trend.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira finishes 1st half of 2024 as worst-performing currency in the world

Naira finishes 1st half of 2024 as worst-performing currency in the world

Florence Chikezie celebrates the 4th cohort of 'Start Your Business in 30 Days' program

Florence Chikezie celebrates the 4th cohort of 'Start Your Business in 30 Days' program

Adult Nigerian needed ₦1,041 to eat healthy diet per day in May - Report

Adult Nigerian needed ₦1,041 to eat healthy diet per day in May - Report

Stakeholders in Nigeria convene, discuss sustainable packaging and impact in Nigeria

Stakeholders in Nigeria convene, discuss sustainable packaging and impact in Nigeria

Financial Times: Sundry markets among Africa's top 50 fastest-growing firms 2024

Financial Times: Sundry markets among Africa's top 50 fastest-growing firms 2024

Be among the first to experience Bvndle's loyalty rewards at The Yard

Be among the first to experience Bvndle's loyalty rewards at The Yard

Unified payments affirms commitment to talent development, welcomes Cohort 2

Unified payments affirms commitment to talent development, welcomes Cohort 2

Transforming Education in Plateau: Oando foundation's ECCD initiative

Transforming Education in Plateau: Oando foundation's ECCD initiative

Grant’s unveils Alternate Sound, Maze x Mxtreme, Handi x Wanni as brand ambassadors

Grant’s unveils Alternate Sound, Maze x Mxtreme, Handi x Wanni as brand ambassadors

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Infinix XClub partners with I-Fitness for an exciting fitness event

Infinix XClub partners with I-Fitness for an exciting fitness event

The Nigerian stock exchange.

Investors lose ₦49bn as stock market continues downward trend

A detailed digital illustration of a VPN (Virtual Private Network) concept

Can VPNs help during an internet outage?

Be among the first to experience Bvndle's loyalty rewards at The Yard

Be among the first to experience Bvndle's loyalty rewards at The Yard