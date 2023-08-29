Trade and diplomacy converge: Kenya and Indonesia sign pacts to enhance bilateral cooperation

- Indonesia's President Joko Widodo's visit to Kenya resulted in enhanced political and economic connections, leading to collaborative agreements in sectors including energy, health, agriculture, textiles, apparel, and security.
- Indonesia's Pertamina Geothermal Energy and Kenya's Africa Geothermal International Limited (Agil) strike a deal to construct a geothermal plant in Longonot, demonstrating a concrete outcome of the strengthened ties.
- Kenya aims to leverage its improved relationship with Indonesia to address trade imbalances and penetrate the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) market.
Improved political and commercial connections between Kenya and Indonesia are being used to gain access to each other's regional trading blocs and increase export markets. Several cooperation agreements were inked in the fields of energy, health, agriculture, textiles and apparel, and security this week during the visit of Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Kenya.